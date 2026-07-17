The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Anyone else done with summer yet? Now, we're not saying we hate the long, glorious hours of daylight, but a bit of crepuscular cooling wouldn't go amiss. Still, we're right in the thick of it so far as festival season is concerned, with Inkcarceration happening in the US this week, while Wacken, Bloodstock and ArcTanGent are all to come in the next few weeks.

But, we digress. We're here to talk about new music, so let's round-up the results of last week's vote! Indian prog metallers Fallen Letters sailed into third place with A Familiar Absence, while thrash legends Anthrax nabbed second with The Edge Of Perfection. Our overall winners however were Japan's Hanabie., Life Is Short, O Brave Girl almost taking double the votes of the competition.

It's all to play for this week as we have returning metal veterans and exciting new talent alike with the likes of Mastodon and In This Moment up against Burner, Brat and Loathe. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below, and have an excellent weekend!

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Loathe - No Stranger To You

It's been a long wait for a proper follow up to I Let It In And It Took Everything. But Loathe are back and swinging for the fences on new album A Stranger To You, latest single No Stranger To You capturing the band at their most shoegaze inspired with a sense of both heft and gorgeous, weightless melody.

Loathe - No Stranger To You... (OFFICIAL VISUALIZER) - YouTube Watch On

Mastodon - Snakes For Dinner

Speaking of new albums with a lot of hype and interest, Mastodon have announced their upcoming ninth album. Titled Marrow Deep, it's their first without founding member and lead guitarist Brent Hinds, and will be out August 28. The retooled 'Don have been out on the road since last summer so we kind of already knew they were still firing on all cylinders, but Snakes For Dinner confirms it with delightful gusto, the band even drafting in Josh Homme for a surprise guest vocal that fits surprisingly well amidst their cosmic-yet-earthy sound.

Mastodon - Snakes For Dinner (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

In This Moment - Crawl

With some real pop'n'lock industrial beats, In This Moment are getting good and sweaty in the club on new single Crawl. Taken from new album Witch, due August 28, it's a seriously infectious track that makes us want to shimmy and headbang till our spines crumble like stale cookies.

In This Moment - Crawl (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Red Method - Detonate

Championing the heavier end of the nu metal revival, Red Method are in full feral force on newest single Detonate. Tight, claustrophobic grooves are met with what sounds like a wolverine operating a turntable, old school record scratches fitting in well amidst this delightfully vicious showing from the band's new EP As In Life, which is out today.

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RED METHOD - DETONATE [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Bury Tomorrow - Sx

While this isn't the first time Bury Tomorrow have made a stylistic shift, we'll admit we were pretty surprised to hear them swinging for some industrial thump on new single Sx. Coming with the announcement they've launched their own independent label imprint Death Records, it sounds like the British band are tiring of the metalcore pool and looking to expand their sonic horizons.

Bury Tomorrow - Sx (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Employed To Serve - A Moment Gone Too Soon

It's always oh so gratifying to hear Employed To Serve let rip. Whether it's the booming swing of I Spend My Days or the Araya-like howl of Treachery, they've shown they know how to go hard in a satisfying way, and new single A Moment Gone Too Soon is no exception to that form. From it's blast like opening to the steady rhythmic bombardment that lends it a sense of infectious invigoration, it's exactly the kind of tune that's made for sweaty club pits. Lucky that there'll be plenty of chances to see them on tour in the UK in November, then.

Employed To Serve - A Moment Gone Too Soon [Official video] - YouTube Watch On

Scene Queen - Metalicious

They don't call her the queen for nothing. Bimbocore pioneer Scene Queen is offering up a crash course in the subgenre on newest single Metalicious, taking 00s pop and culture then brutalising it with some thick, thumping grooves and riffs. It's short and straight to the point, and while it might not have the killer hook of 18+ or Finger, it has an addictive quality that'll have the refrain "I'm hitting the mosh" sticking in your head for days. The full Metalicious EP is coming September 11.

METALICIOUS (feat. Left to Suffer) - YouTube Watch On

Brat - Manslayer (Hell Hath No Fury)

Surely a Brat/Scene Queen tour would be a slam dunk? Granted, Brat profess to be champions of Barbiegrind rather than bimbocore, but we reckon the overlap between two audiences is nothing to sniff at. Nor is Brat's latest single, for that matter, Manslayer (Hell Hath No Fury) a straight ahead brute of a track that shows Brat aren't fucking about when it comes to the nasty stuff with lashings of 90s death metal chucked in for good measure.

BRAT - Manslayer (Hell Hath No Fury) (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Ocean - Belligerence

We're starting to get a real sense of what this new line-up of The Ocean is all about now. Where previous single Light Pollution was based heavily on melody, Belligerence balances the melody out with the seismic, crashing-tectonic-plate riffs that were so prevalent on their earlier records when the band leaned harder towards post-metal than prog. New album Solaris is coming on September 25 and promises to be an odyssey.