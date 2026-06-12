The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
unpeople, Bring Me The Horizon and Ho99o9 are just some of the bands who are vying for your vote in this week's new song round-up
Khemmis – Gilded Chambers
Back in 2018, Metal Hammer said Khemmis sounded like "fighting a dragon and drowning in the swamp of despair, simultaneously". Things have evolved in the passing years, while the dragon possibly licks its wounds in a cave somewhere. Taken from the Colorado-based metallers' brand new self-titled album, Gilded Chambers is a slab of self-assured doom with a Euro-metal twist for added pep and begins with a thunderous drum solo, as all good metal songs should.
Spitting Glass – Full Send
While we're not going to lob around terms like 'supergroup', the metal pedigree of Spitting Glass is not to be sniffed at. Featuring members of Fit For An Autopsy, Osiah, Viscera and Mourn, Full Send is an unforgiving three-minute wall of extreme metal punishment released in time for the band's appearance at Download's Dogtooth Stage. Check it out and decide whether your Sunday hangover will cope with such a deluge of aggression.
unpeople – Friends
unpeople – featuring former Press To Meco members Jake Crawford and Luke Caley – will release their debut album we are unpeople later this year. Friends is simultaneously bouncy, crushingly heavy and soaringly melodic at the same time. For fans of Glassjaw, Reuben and Devin Townsend.
Chat Pile – Deep Blue
Oklahoma City four-piece Chat Pile will release Who Loves The Sun, their follow-up to 2024 album Cool World this September. Bassist Stin reckons lead track Deep Blue "sounds like Chat Pile doing a Billy Squier song". But in truth, it's hostile, airless and swings like a misanthropic wrecking ball for a solid four joy-free minutes. The video is pretty unsettling too. No notes.
Cult of Luna – In the Shadow of Your Shadow
It's no wonder Umeå was awarded the title of European Capital of Culture in 2014. From a population of 130,000 people, this Swedish city has birthed bands like Refused, Meshuggah, Abhinanda and Cult of Luna. Even their bus stops look beautiful. The latter – Cult of Luna, that is – are back with another slice of post-metal perfection in the shape of their tenth album The Shadow of Your Shadow. Here is the seven-minute title track. Välkomna tillbaka, era vackra jävlar.
Slander (featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer) – Under My Skin
Los Angeles-based Grammy nominated duo Slander – Derek Andersen and Scott Land – have joined forces with Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer for Under My Skin. It's equal parts rock and dubstep and LaPlante's vocals sound huge across the thumping melee, like one of those songs we imagine you'd hear blasting out in a Peloton class.
Bring Me The Horizon – Black & Blue
Next month, Bring Me The Horizon will release a new, enhanced version of their 2006 album Count Your Blessings. The one-time deathcore band were so dissatisfied with their original recording, they've dusted off the songs and have re-recorded them with producer Buster Odeholm in time for its 20th anniversary. Black & Blue has sharpened teeth, and should wear a muzzle, quite frankly.
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Cancer Bats – Long Tooth
This week, two beloved Canadian bands made their return. One being Toronto punk rock lifers Cancer Bats who release their new full-length Give Me Dirt on August 7. If you've heard lead single Stay Stuck, then you'll know that their follow-up to 2022's Psychic Jailbreak will be packed with swirly pit rippers and a welcome dose of positivity. Long Tooth carries on their tradition of writing absolute bangers. Oh, the other Canadian band was Rush; who've got a few gigs booked and best of luck to them.
Ho99o9 – Power in Numbers
This Newark duo – New Jersey, not Nottinghamshire – return with their first new music since their 2025 album Tomorrow We Escape. It's a clarion call for unity in the face of brutality and is hot enough to melt ice. Pun intended. So turn it up.
Madball – Tethered
Madball return with Not Your Kingdom, their 10th studio album on July 24. Tethered is an abrasive hook of New York hardcore with riffs as big as vocalist Freddy Cricien's hands. Seriously, they're like shovels. And if you come away from this track with Clawfinger on your mind, you're not alone.
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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