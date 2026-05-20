Mongolian folk metal sensations The Hun have announced a new album, Hun. The follow-up to 2022's Rumble of Thunder will be released on July 24, and is preceded by a new single, Lost Soul, which features a guest vocal from Jonny Hawkins, frontman with Texan rockers Nothing More.

"We have been unpacking our surprises one by one," says The Hu's singer and morin khuur player Galaaa. "Hunnu Rock transcends through culture, and in that respect, we have made Lost Soul with Jonny Hawkins.

"To be not lost on your life journey, not losing your values, and go through life and having the courage to face life obstacles are messages we are sending our fans through this song Lost Soul and in our next album, Hun."

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"I am so excited to team up with a band as committed to their craft as The Hu," says Hawkins. "It's unlike anything I've done before."

The Hu have already released three singles from the album this year, including Warrior Chant, The Men and the decidedly Iron Maiden-flavoured single The Real You. The Mongolians will also be special guests at Maiden's upcoming 50th anniversary gig at Knebworth in July.

"We took our time to do this right, and we're so glad that we're almost ready to release what we have worked on these past few years," say the band. "Now, we are also focusing on the performances and working out a brand-new setlist.

"We want to play bigger venues so we can do extensive production, and bring in some amazing elements of our culture, and play these ideas to our fans. And, as well as our third album, we have some amazing ideas for another album already!"

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Hun is available to pre-order now. The Hu are currently on tour in North America, and return to Europe for a run of dates in September and October with Skald. Full dates below.

The HU feat. Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE - Lost Soul (Official Video Coming Soon!) - YouTube Watch On

The Hu - The Hun tracklist

Warrior Chant

Lost Soul*

The Men

Echoes of My Father

Shadow

Horsemen

Greed

The Real You

Grey Hun

Universe

Second Face

* The version of Lost Soul featuring Jonny Hopkins will only appear on the digital version of Hun.

(Image credit: Better Noise Music)

May 20: Maplewood Myth Live, MN *

May 22: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN *

May 23: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX *

May 24: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX *

May 26: Houston Warehouse Live, TX *

May 27: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK *

May 29: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ *

May 30: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels, NV *

May 31: Valley Center Harrah's Resort SoCal, CA *

Jun 04: Reno Grand Theater, NV *

Jun 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA *

Jun 07: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA *

Jul 11: Knebworth Park EddFest, UK ^

Aug 20: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL >

Aug 21: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL >

Aug 23: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA >

Aug 24: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC >

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ >

Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA >

Aug 29: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA >

Aug 30: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY >

Sep 01: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON >

Sep 02: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH >

Sep 04: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI >

Sep 05: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL >

Sep 06: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN >

Sep 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO >

Sep 10: Kansas City MORTON Amphitheater, MO >

Sep 12: Greenwood Village Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO >

Sep 14: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT >

Sep 16: Airway Heights BECU Live at Northern Quest, WA >

Sep 17: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA >

Sep 18: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA >

Sep 20: Concord Toyota Pavilion at Concord, CA >

Sep 29: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK <

Oct 01: Bristol Prospect Building, UK <

Oct 02: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK <

Oct 03: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK <

Oct 05: Belfast The Telegraph, UK <

Oct 06: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland <

Oct 08: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK <

Oct 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK <

Oct 10: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK <

Oct 11: Norwich UEA, UK <

Oct 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium <

Oct 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany <

Oct 17: Munich Tonhalle, Germany <

Oct 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany <

Oct 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland <

Oct 20: Warsaw Stodola, Poland <

Oct 22: Cologne Palladium, Germany <

Oct 23: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands <

Oct 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands <

Oct 27: Paris L'Olympia, France <

Oct 28: Lyon Le Radiant, France <

Oct 30: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland <

Oct 31: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg <

* = with Apocalyptica And The Rasmus

^ = with Iron Maiden

> = with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Orgy

< = with Skald

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