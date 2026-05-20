"We’re a band, we’re not a political party." Gurriers announce new album Nobody’s Coming To Save You, share title track, reveal UK and European tour plans

Gurriers have announced details of their second album Nobody’s Coming To Save You, and shares the record's title track.

Recorded between Donegal’s Attica Studios and Holy Mountain Studios in London, the album - the Dublin quintet's first for new label Playt It Again Sam - was produced by Idles' guitarist Mark Bowen and Loren Humphrey, with engineering from Chris Fullard and mixing by John Congleton. It will be released on September 25.

Speaking about its newly-released title track, the group say, "It’s a song that feels hopeless on its first listen, but if you look at it more deeply it’s a call to action, no one is going to rise up if everyone expects someone else to do it. We all have to do our part in creating the change."

Latest Videos From Louder

Referencing the fact that they've been criticised for issues-driven songwriting in the past, the group add, "We’re a band, we’re not a political party."

GURRIERS - Nobody's Coming To Save You [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

The tracklist for the record is:



1. Nobody’s Coming To Save You

2. Party Lines

3. Shades

4. Pins

5. Today Is Not Enough

6. Drones

7. Nothing Happens Twice

8. Waiting For Fisher

9. I Wish I Was

10. Crybaby

The quintet have also announced a major UK and European tour for later in the year.

Gurriers UK and European tour 2026

Oct 14: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Oct 15: Newcastle University, UK

Oct 16: Manchester New Century, UK

Oct 17: Leeds Project House,UK

Oct 19: Sheffield Crookes Social Club, UK

Oct 20: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Oct 22: Bristol Electric Bristol, UK

Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 24: London Electric Brixton, UK

Oct 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Oct 29: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland



Nov 01: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 04: Barcelona La (2) de Apolo, Spain

Nov 05: Madrid Nazca, Spain

Nov 06: Lisbon Casa Capitão, Portugal

Nov 07: Porto Mouco, Portugal

Nov 09: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France

Nov 10: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Nov 17: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 18: Bern ISC, Switzerland

Nov 19: Munich Storm, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Flex, Austra

Nov 21: Prague Bike Jesus, Czechia

Nov 23: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Nov 24: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Nov 26: StockholmDebaser, Sweden

Nov 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 28: Copenhagen, Loppen, Denmark

Nov 30: Hamburg Betty, Germany

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dec 01: Cologne Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Germany

Dec 03: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 04: Luxembourg Rotondes (with Enola Gay)

Dec 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgium

Dec 06: Lille L’Aéronef, France

Dec 07: Groningen Vera, Holland

Dec 09: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland