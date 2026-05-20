"We’re a band, we’re not a political party." Gurriers announce new album Nobody’s Coming To Save You, share title track, reveal UK and European tour plans
Irish band annouce follow-up to 2024's Come And See
Gurriers have announced details of their second album Nobody’s Coming To Save You, and shares the record's title track.
Recorded between Donegal’s Attica Studios and Holy Mountain Studios in London, the album - the Dublin quintet's first for new label Playt It Again Sam - was produced by Idles' guitarist Mark Bowen and Loren Humphrey, with engineering from Chris Fullard and mixing by John Congleton. It will be released on September 25.
Speaking about its newly-released title track, the group say, "It’s a song that feels hopeless on its first listen, but if you look at it more deeply it’s a call to action, no one is going to rise up if everyone expects someone else to do it. We all have to do our part in creating the change."
Referencing the fact that they've been criticised for issues-driven songwriting in the past, the group add, "We’re a band, we’re not a political party."
The tracklist for the record is:
1. Nobody’s Coming To Save You
2. Party Lines
3. Shades
4. Pins
5. Today Is Not Enough
6. Drones
7. Nothing Happens Twice
8. Waiting For Fisher
9. I Wish I Was
10. Crybaby
The quintet have also announced a major UK and European tour for later in the year.
Gurriers UK and European tour 2026
Oct 14: Glasgow SWG3, UK
Oct 15: Newcastle University, UK
Oct 16: Manchester New Century, UK
Oct 17: Leeds Project House,UK
Oct 19: Sheffield Crookes Social Club, UK
Oct 20: Norwich The Waterfront, UK
Oct 22: Bristol Electric Bristol, UK
Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Oct 24: London Electric Brixton, UK
Oct 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Oct 29: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Nov 01: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 04: Barcelona La (2) de Apolo, Spain
Nov 05: Madrid Nazca, Spain
Nov 06: Lisbon Casa Capitão, Portugal
Nov 07: Porto Mouco, Portugal
Nov 09: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France
Nov 10: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France
Nov 17: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 18: Bern ISC, Switzerland
Nov 19: Munich Storm, Germany
Nov 20: Vienna Flex, Austra
Nov 21: Prague Bike Jesus, Czechia
Nov 23: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland
Nov 24: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany
Nov 26: StockholmDebaser, Sweden
Nov 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Nov 28: Copenhagen, Loppen, Denmark
Nov 30: Hamburg Betty, Germany
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Dec 01: Cologne Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Germany
Dec 03: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Dec 04: Luxembourg Rotondes (with Enola Gay)
Dec 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgium
Dec 06: Lille L’Aéronef, France
Dec 07: Groningen Vera, Holland
Dec 09: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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