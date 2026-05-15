Top new proggy sounds from MONO, Shearwater, Earthside and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! We've got six new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

A huge well done to Dutch progressive rock quintet Iron Jinn! Last week's TOTW was the very first time Prog has mentioned the band and they've only gone and won woth their epix 18-minute long The Futurist. We'll be seeing more of them, we suspect! Chilean proggers Aisles were in second place with Muse in third.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

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Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

MONO - GERBERA

Prog was recently staying at a hotel while attending a prog event, and sat listening to the new MONO album when one of the other guests enquired as to what it was. They'd never heard the Japanese post-rockers, or even heard of them, but really enjoyed the music. We write this simply to point out that going beyond your natural comfort zone can reap great rewards and hopefully you'll discover new and good music through things like TOTW. To that end, we hope you enjoy the band's latest single, Gerbera, from the album Snowdrop, out June 12 on Temporary Residence. An album inspired by grief and loss and the flowers that are given to those who have passed.

"The language of flowers for the Gerbera is 'faithful love' and 'cheerfulness'," the band offer. "The countless, precious memories I share with you will never be forgotten. I am so glad that I met you. Innocence, purity, joy, beauty—and I will never forget your smile."

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MONO - Gerbera (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

EARTHSIDE - A DYING STAR

US prog rock quartet Earthside have shared a brand new single, A Dying Star, which is the first music from the band since their second album, 2023's very impressive Let The Truth Speak Out. The band recorded the track in Luckchild Studios in Val-David, in Québec, Canada and used the striking scenery they found themselves in as inspiration for their new music. Earthside perform their very first headline show in the UK later this month when they headline London's 229 venue on May 22, the opening night of their European tour.

"A Dying Star is yours," the band state. "With chaotic intensity cranked to the max, A Dying Star bludgeons the senses with the fury of a meteor shower and the heart-wrench of a broken dream."

Earthside - A Dying Star [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

SHEARWATER - DAYDREAM UNBELIEVER

Shearwater must have been one of the proggiest bands ever to feature on Sub Pop Records, once THE home of grunge music! They might now release their music through their own Polyborus label in partnership with Secretly Distribution, but it remains a thing of progressively imbued beauty. The sweeping new single, Daydream Unbeliever, heralds a new Shearwater album will soon to be upon us; the band release The New World, on July 31.

“If you’re like us, you wake up feeling like the world’s on fire, and hoping you could reckon with it if you knew where to begin,” says mainman Jonathan Meiburg. “Daydream Unbeliever and More And More come from this uneasy place. If they help you feel a little less insane, welcome home.”

Shearwater - Daydream Unbeliever [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

WILDERNESSES - [DREAD.]

London post-rock quartet Wildernesses are back with another single, the bouncing [dread.] , which is taken from their newly released debut album, Groweth, which the band have released through Floodlit Recordings. Whilst the video for [dread.] presents an unfiltered look into life on the road marked by long drives, endless DIY merch preparation, cramped backstage moments and the deep camaraderie formed between band members, the song explores the anxiety hidden beneath everyday humour, silence and routine.

“[dread.] is a song about ‘the dread’ - anxiety, doom, or whatever name you want to give that feeling," explains vocalist Philip Morris. "The lyrics portray a narrator telling themselves they’re alright and the title’s parentheses are supposed to signify self-minimisation. Self-reflection sits alongside a conversation between two friends remembering drinking tinnies by the River Humber during Hull’s 2007 floods. The narrator reflects that there are worse things happening in the world and that all humans are just getting by - holding aspirations and throwing them away like cans in the mud banks. The song uses flood imagery to mirror men ‘manning up’ and the impact that ignoring emotional responses has over time - the overspill. It’s about striving to accept the feeling, which is an acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) technique that I’ve always been bad at utilising myself.”

Wildernesses - [dread.] (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

HUBRIS - IS

hubris are a Swiss post-rock band who err on the proggier side of things, and who, after four albums rooted in Greek mythology, have turned to Tolkien's equally mythical tome, The Hobbit, for inspiration for their fifth album, White Shores, which the band will release on September 10. "The Hobbit was my very first exposure to literature as a child, and after Peter Jackson's original film trilogy, I became completely obsessed with Middle-Earth,” explains guitarist and composer Jonathan Hohl. New single Is is one of the album's five movements, each representing a word in a single sentence: Death. Is. Just. Another. Path., drawn from Gandalf's words to Pippin in Peter Jackson's film adaptation during what appears to be their last moments.

"The idea for the song started while I was messing around with a reverse delay pedal. I thought the pad-like sound I was getting was extremely soothing, and I hadn’t heard it used as the main focal point of a song before," adds Hohl. "Although at first I wanted to keep it as some sort of interlude rather than a full song, we quickly managed to build around the original idea and ended up taking it to where it is now. A long, ambient and soothing intro with a heavy climax towards the end. Everything that we love in a post-rock song."

hubris. - Is (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

ANTARIKSH - ILTIJA

Indian prog rockers Antariksh have teamed up with Liverpool guitarist and solo artist Jack Gardiner for their latest single, Iltija. Taken from the New Delhi band's upcoming concept album Rehguzar, which they will release later this year, while Gardiner's guest spot makes a hat-trick of global guitar collaborations for the band following Marty Friedman and Jakub Zytecki!

“Ever since I wrote and composed Iltija, I knew the song needed a guest guitar solo - someone who could bring a completely new colour and dimension to it, but also break the track wide open, because that’s exactly what that section of the song demanded. I was looking for a guitarist with exceptional phrasing, dynamics and a deep musical vocabulary," says frontman and producer Varun Rajput. "Having followed Jack Gardiner’s work and been a fan of it for nearly five years, I felt he was the perfect fit. I reached out to him through our mutual friend Karan Mehta and voila: he responded instantly and graciously agreed to play on the track. And, boy - did he deliver? It’s an absolute monster of a solo!!!”