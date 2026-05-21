Haken share first new music in three years with epic single In A Fever Dream

UK prog rockers Haken have shared their first new music for three years, with their epic new seven-minute-plus single, In A Fever Dream.

It's the band's first new music since the release of their Fauna album in 2023. The band announced the departure of guitarist Charlie Griffiths and bassist Conner Green at the beginning of this year, stating, "Both Charlie and Conner are irreplaceable, as musicians and individuals, and they have given so much to make this band what it is today", and promising new music.

The new single represents most facets of the band's music, from a slow-building intro with gentle vocals from singer Ross Jennings, building more powerfully and progressively as the music gains momentum, exploding into a powerful and uplifting climax.

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The band has enlisted bassist Bryan Beller from respected prog instrumentalists The Aristocrats to play on the new single and have also worked with a producer for the very first time, namely George Lever, who has worked with Sleep Token and Loathe.

Haken will return to the live stage on September 27 to headline Euroblast Festival in Germany.

HAKEN - in a fever dream (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)