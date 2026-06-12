Top new proggy sounds from Haken, Polyphia, A-Tota-So and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! This week we've got six more new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to Voyage 35, whose new reworking of Porcupine Tree's Even Less walked off with the honours last week. A terrific showing from Scottish proggers Long Earth, who pushed them all the way and came second, with Gentle Giant's new video for Way Of Life in third place.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

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HAKEN - BLEEDING SKY

Leading UK prog rockers have shared their second piece of music since guitarist Charlie Griffith and bassist Conner Green departed last year. Once again, Periphery multi-instrumentalist and producer du jour Adam 'Nolly' Getgood, handles bass on bleeding sky (styled lower-case, before the Grammar police start up!), another brooding slice of modern progressive rock.

The band have also just announced a headlining European tour, although no bassist has yet been announced for the live dates, and one assumes founding guitarist Richard Henshall will handle all guitar duties. “We're really excited to bring this music to the stage. We've been putting together a brand new show and can't wait to return to Europe for it," the band say. Here's hoping for UK dates in 2027.

A-TOTA-SO - DEATH RATTLE SOAPER

Great to see and hear the return of the math-rock trio a-tota-so, who will release their new album, I Told You So, through bUTTONpUSHER Records on September 4. The band have shared a couple of singles from the new album already, and here the track Death Rattle gets a great remix as Death Rattle Soaper.

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“We're really excited to release this album and let you all hear the new music we've been working on as we enter the next chapter of this silly little band," a-tota-so say. "I really enjoyed taking on the vocal duties this time round, and it's been really exciting figuring out my own voice for the first time since my teenage years in early bands. Lyrically, it's a pretty miserable album at times, dealing with anxiety, depression and the state of the world we're living in, but there is definitely a message of hope conveyed in there that things can and will get better if we just stay strong. Hopefully, people will enjoy the direction we've headed and find something in here to enjoy without us completely abandoning our roots altogether. There's still plenty going on in there for the die-hards.”

POLYPHIA - CAN YOU FEEL IT

Genre-bending US instrumental US quartet Polyphia are back with a great new single, but they're currently not saying too much about it. The video for Can You feel It comes with the warning: "This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer Discretion advised." Just looking at the thumbnail, we can see why!

Musically, it mixes complex guitar work with incendiary technical guitar work, as you'd expect, with the usual array of genre-busting samples. You can even dance to it. We're expecting more announcements next week...

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA - MONSTER

Some may raise an eyebrow at the inclusion of Rodrigo Y Gabriela in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, but then they'd probably be raising an eyebrow at anything and everything! Anyone who's ever heard the duo's spectacular version of Pink Floyd's Echoes will know that something proggy lurks within the instrumental duo's work, and thus it is here with Monster from their upcoming album, OurHome, out September 18 on ATO Records. If we still ran The Outer Limits feature they'd be ripe for an interview. We hope you dig it...

“Monster is such a deep, philosophical story - it’s about a psychopathic killer, but it’s so uplifting and leaves you with a real sense of hope,” says Gabriela Quintero. “We’d written that track without knowing that Urasawa was a fan of ours, and now he’s made the video for us.”

IF THESE TREES COULD TALK - SEA OF GLASS

The Ohio-based post-rockers If These Trees Could Talk return with their first new studio album for a decade when they share their latest album, The Hidden Hand, through Metal Blade Records on July 10. The shimmering Sea Of Glass shows they've lost none of their knack of penning emotive and uplifting music that continues to make you wonder how four men can create such an expansive sound.

"Sea Of Glass offers a smooth optimistic post-rock landscape guided by uplifting clean guitars and heavy chorus hooks which pay off with a haunting and explosive resolution," the band say.

REDSHIFT - THE CLOWN

Redshift are a Bath-based prog metal trio who will release their third studio album, Down The Wire, on May 29 through Pale Wizard Records. The band blend heavy technical passages with more direct progressive and melodic styles, which is more than evident on The Clown. The upcoming album also features contributions from Derek Sherinian. Given the band formed back in 2017, inspired by the likes of Dream Theater, Opeth and Rush, that's good going!

"While he grows increasingly disturbed, society carries on unquestioningly, entertained, distracted, and algorithmically sedated," lyricist, bassist and vocalist Liam Fear explains. "People perform their lives rather than live them, guided invisibly by recommendation feeds, engagement metrics, and behavioural nudges. Individuality becomes performance, and performance becomes compliance. The Clown reflects his frustration and isolation, watching humanity laugh, scroll, and dance on command, never realising the strings are digital."