Slipknot’s Sid Wilson reportedly sacked for mistreating bandmates, ex-fiancée Kelly Osbourne tears into the DJ: “I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone.”

A new report alleges that Slipknot’s Sid Wilson was sacked from the Iowa heavy metal nine-piece because of the way he treated his bandmates.

Sources close to the DJ, 49, tell TMZ that Wilson’s apparent dismissal from the band, which was announced by TMZ on Friday (July 31) but has not yet been confirmed by Wilson or Slipknot, was “a long time coming – not some abrupt decision made in the heat of the moment”.

“The decision came after the group finally had enough of Sid’s behaviour,” the story says, “namely, the way he treated his bandmates.”

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TMZ claims that Slipknot planned to announce Wilson’s exit last week, but that the site breaking the story first meant the band “lost control of the rollout” and “freak[ed] out behind the scenes, with members frustrated they could no longer announce the split on their own terms”.

Following this latest report, Wilson’s ex-fiancée Kelly Osbourne made her own accusations regarding the musician’s behaviour, telling him to “wake the fuck up and take some responsibility” for his actions. She also asks him to return her possessions and pay child support for their three-year-old son, Sidney.

“Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction,” Kelly writes in her Instagram stories.

“When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker then [sic] others.”