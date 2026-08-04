Shane Embury is arguably best known for making a horrible racket. As bassist with Brummie grindcore legends Napalm Death, he has been terrorising audiences since the late 80s, and shows no signs of stopping. But beyond his day job as a noisy bastard, Embury is also a prolific exponent of weird and wonderful side-projects, some of which have self-evident progressive DNA.

Over the last few years he’s been exploring the realms of electronic music, industrial and freeform ambience under the name Dark Sky Burial, and making some incredibly strange progressive metal with Tronos, his collaboration with longtime associate and producer Russ Russell.

But the most overtly prog-friendly sounds he has ever made can be found on new solo album Bridge To Resolution. The first record he’s released under his own name, it’s a bewildering but highly accessible splurge of futuristic post-punk, fidgeting electronics and atmospheric avant-pop.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

It sits somewhere between Devin Townsend’s widescreen indulgence and the leftfield industrial rock of latter-day Killing Joke. Partly inspired by his own experiences with Jungian therapy the prog-friendly and deeply personal endeavour.

As a confirmed Cardiacs and Rush fanatic, Embury is delighted to qualify for coverage in Prog.

The Dreaming Abyss - YouTube Watch On

Prog readers will recognise you as being from Napalm Death. Why should they listen to your new solo album?

It’s an interesting point! It’s very electronic in places and I was heavily into my synths at the time, but there’s a couple of parts in there that are proggy in the sense that I hear my Cardiacs influences coming through.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s experimental, and a lot of early prog was experimental. That’s one reason why people should check it out!

Why did you decide to make it?

It started off in the same realm as my Dark Sky Burial project, but when I started doing some singing, it obviously needed to go somewhere else. I decided to release it as Shane Embury – I could have called it something else, but then it’s just another project. It felt like more than that.