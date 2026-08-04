Foreigner, who are currently on the road with Lynyrd Skynyrd, have announced a thousand-dollar VIP ticket that will allow purchasers to sit onstage for three songs during the band's set.

The new Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket promises to take fans "onstage and beyond", and the list of incentives also includes access to a pre-show VIP event, a photo with the band, a laminated pass, early entry to the venue, a "golden ticket keychain" that provides access to upcoming events before the general public, a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single containing previously unreleased recordings, an autographed and dated set list from the show, a tote bag and a bottle of Foreigner's Backstage Bourbon.

The band, whose current touring lineup contains no original members, released a new live album, In The Eye Of The Storm, last month. The album was recorded in September 2025 on New York's Ellis Island in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, where they played for an audience of 250 fans.

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Foreigner, who were fronted by four different singers in 2025, also premiered Feels Like the First Time – The Foreigner Musical at the Little Theatre on Long Island University's Brookville campus in April of this year.

"And as we like to say about Foreigner, the rock star in Foreigner are the songs," bassist Jeff Pilson told Bass Musician earlier this month. "Not the personnel, nothing else. It's the songs."

Foreigner's Golden Tickets are available now. Full tour dates below.

Aug 04: Decatur Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, IL

Aug 06: Saint Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO*

Aug 07: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*

Aug 11: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Aug 13: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

Aug 14: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO*

Aug 16: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN*

Aug 18: Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, OH

Aug 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ*

Aug 21: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Aug 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY*

Aug 27: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, TX*

Aug 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Aug 29: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*

Sep 16: Las Vegas The Venetian Theatre, NV

Sep 18: Macon City Auditorium, GA

Sep 19: Augusta William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium, GA

Sep 20: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion , NC

Sep 23: Salem Civic Center, VA

Sep 25: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA

Sep 26: Beaver Dam Amphitheater, KY

Sep 29: Wichita Falls Kay Yeager Coliseum, TX

Oct 01: Tulsa River Spirit Event Center, OK

Oct 02: Norman Riverwind Casino , OK

Oct 06: Lubbock The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, TX

Oct 07: Cedar Park H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, TX

Oct 09: Lake Charles The Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget, LA

Oct 13: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Oct 14: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, TX

Oct 16: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Oct 17: Albuquerque Isleta Resort & Casino, NM

Oct 18: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Oct 23: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Oct 24: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Oct 25: Funner Harrah's Resort Southern California, CA

Oct 25: Funner Harrah's Resort Southern California, CA

Oct 28: Saratoga The Mountain Winery @ 7:30 PM, CA

Oct 29: Friant Table Mountain Casino, CA

Oct 30: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino & Resort, CA

Nov 01: Reno Ballroom, NV

* with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Foreigner: 2027 Germany Tour (with Europe)

Oct 12: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Oct 13: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Oct 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

Oct 16: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Festhalle Europe, Germany

Oct 20: München Olympiahalle München, Germany

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