Megadeth announce European dates with first UK headlining tour since 2015, Black Label Society and Testament supporting

Megadeth have announced 2027 European live dates, including their first headlining UK tour since 2015.

The Grammy-winning US thrash metal veterans will return as part of their ongoing farewell run, which kicked off with a run of North and Latin American shows earlier this year. Black Label Society and fellow thrashers Testament will support.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the UK starts at 9am local time on Thursday, August 6, and general sale commences at 10am on August 7. See the full list of confirmed shows below.

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Formed by singer/guitarist and sole constant member Dave Mustaine in 1983, shortly after his expulsion from Metallica, Megadeth are one of the best-selling extreme metal bands in history, having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. In 1992, their fifth album Countdown To Extinction reached number two on the US Billboard 200.

After picking up 11 nominations over the course of their career, the band finally won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2017, with their single Dystopia. In 2023, their song We’ll Be Back was also Grammy-nominated, but lost to Degradation Rules by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi in the metal category.

42 years in, Megadeth announced their impending retirement last summer. Mustaine, now 64, said he wanted to go out on his own terms and urged fans: “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

It was later revealed that physical injuries also played a part in the band’s split. In December, Mustaine announced that he had radial neuropathy, or ‘wrist drop’: a condition where the radial nerve is damaged, leading to weakness in the wrist and fingers. Mustaine said that the condition made it painful for him to play guitar.

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Megadeth released their final studio album, a self-titled effort, via BLKIIBLK in January. It received mostly positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer’s Dom Lawson, and was the band’s first US chart-topper. Its bonus track was a cover of Metallica’s Ride The Lightning: a song that Mustaine co-wrote but wasn’t released until 1984, after his dismissal from the lineup.

It’s rumoured that Megadeth are set to release a greatest hits album, Fast Hits, on August 21. Reports began after fans spotted it on the Walmart website last week. The band have not yet commented on the matter.

Megadeth’s last UK headline run took place in November 2015 and was capped off by a co-headline show at London’s Wembley Arena with Lamb Of God. Children Of Bodom and Sylosis supported.

Even though the band haven’t topped the bill on a UK tour since, they’ve been a regular presence on the country’s festival circuit, including headline performances at Derbyshire’s Bloodstock Open Air in 2017 and 2023. They also supported Five Finger Death Punch in arenas last autumn.

Mar 09: Belfast The O2, UK

Mar 11: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Mar 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 15: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 16: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

Mar 19: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Mar 21: Paris Zenith, France

Mar 23: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark

Mar 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Mar 30: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 01: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 04: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 05: Bern Festhalle, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Apr 08: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Apr 10: Barcelona Olimpic Arena, Spain

Apr 12: madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Apr 13: Lisbon Sagres Camp Pequeno, Portugal