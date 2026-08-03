Five Finger Death Punch, Helloween, Electric Callboy, Knocked Loose, Dragonforce and many more announced for Wacken Open Air 2027 lineup

Dozens of heavy metal bands have been confirmed for the lineup of German mega-festival Wacken Open Air in 2027.

Leading the pack are US groove metal arena-fillers Five Finger Death Punch, German power metal veterans Helloween and German electronicore party-starters Electric Callboy (who grace the cover of this month’s Metal Hammer).

Also announced are UK power metal band Dragonforce, who’ll be playing a 2027 European exclusive and joined by their recently added co-vocalist, ex-Arch Enemy member Alissa White-Gluz. White-Gluz’s new band Blue Medusa will appear, too.

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German metal band Edguy will play as part of their farewell tour and, on the more extreme end, blackened death metal unit Kanonenfieber will put on a show featuring the production from their own curated festival, Kanonenfest.

Ex-Anthrax singer John Bush will play a special set featuring material by his former thrash band, and Children Of Bodom will play following their recent reunion with new frontman Samy Elbanna. Elbanna replaces the Finnish quintet’s late founder, Alexi Laiho.

The full list of names is available below. The festival, which is held annually near Wacken village in north Germany, will take place from July 28 to 31.

This first wave of 2027 acts was announced as Wacken Open Air 2026 came to a close on Saturday (August 1). It remains to be seen whether any in this crop are headlining the festival.

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Wacken this year was headlined by Def Leppard, Sabaton and Judas Priest. Powerwolf, In Flames, Savatage, Arch Enemy (now fronted by Lauren Hart), Saxon, Lamb Of God, Europe, Emperor and many more also populated the bill. Electric Callboy played an exclusive Electric Bassboy DJ set at the event, celebrating the release of their upcoming album Tanzneid this week.

Wacken is Five Finger Death Punch’s first announced date for the 2027 European festival season, but the band will headline a tour across the continent from January to February. The headline run will include a show at the O2 Arena in London, their biggest-ever UK performance. Lamb Of God and Bleed From Within will serve as support for those dates.

As for Electric Callboy, the band are currently on the cover of Hammer, and inside the issue they tell the story of Tanzneid and their career so far. Co-singer Nico opens up about his past throwing weekly house parties for all his friends.

“At its peak, we had 80 people in this tiny flat. People that we didn’t know were ringing the doorbell,” he says. “They treated our flat like shit. I wanted to go to bed, and there were drinks and liquids that I couldn’t identify all over my bed! Very good memories, even if it doesn’t sound like it.”

The six-piece, who released their latest single The Way You Are last week, are still touring Europe and will bring their Electric Bassboy show to their own festival, Escalation, on August 7. The day after, they’ll headline the event. Order the new Hammer, with Electric Callboy on the cover, and get it delivered directly to your door.

Helloween’s Wacken 2027 appearance will be part of their ongoing 40th-anniversary celebrations. They’re currently making their way across Europe and will play the Concert Music Festival in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain, on Thursday (August 6). A Latin American tour is in place for August and September. Wacken will be part of a 2027 summer European run also featuring dates in Spain and the Czech Republic.

Wacken 2027 bands:

John 5

Avatar

Beast In Black

Belphegor

Between Two Worlds

Blue Medusa

The Browning

John Bush (Anthrax set)

Carnifex

Cavalera Conspiracy

Children Of Bodom

Creeper

Crypta

Dark Tranquillity

Dethklok

Dragonforce

Edguy

Electric Callboy

Feuerschwanz

Five Finger Death Punch

Gaerea

Hammerfall

Heaven Shall Burn

Heavens Gate

Helloween (40th-anniversary set)

Hiraes

Imminence

Jinjer

Kanonenfieber (Kanonenfest set)

Knocked Loose

Make Them Suffer

Malevolence

Metal Church

Mittel Alta

The Narrator

The New Roses

Norther

Overkill

Primordial

Seven Blood

Shadow Of Intent

Sylosis

Tailgunner

Towards The Sinister

Tyketto

U.D.O.

Victorious

Witch Club Satan

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