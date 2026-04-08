Pink Floyd have announced a new compilation album. The collection of songs, entitled 8-Tracks, features songs recorded between 1971 and 1979, and includes tracks from Meddle, Obscured By Clouds, The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

Most notably, the album includes an extended version of the Animals track Pigs On The Wing, previously available only on the 8-track cartridge version of the original album. Full tracklist below.

According to a press statement announcing the album, 8-Tracks is "A starting point for new listeners to discover the depth and breadth of Pink Floyd’s peerless album catalogue, as well as a carefully curated collection for longtime fans to appreciate."

Article continues below

In true Floyd tradition, the tracklist has been edited by Steven Wilson to provide fans with a continuous listening experience using sound effects taken from the original multitrack recordings.

8-Tracks will be released via Sony Music on July 5 on CD and vinyl, and is available to pre-order now.

The album is the latest in a long line of Floyd compilations, which include Relics – released in the buildup to Meddle – and 1981's A Collection of Great Dance Songs, which included a completely rerecorded version of Money.

Last month, the band announced the release of a new live album. Pink Floyd Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975, will be available as a quadruple, clear vinyl package on Record Store Day, April 18. A double CD edition will arrive on April 24.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pink Floyd - 8-Tracks tracklist

1. One Of These Days (from Meddle)

2. Wot's… Uh The Deal (Obscured By Clouds)

3. Money (The Dark Side Of The Moon)

4. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 (The Wall)

1. Wish You Were Here (Wish You Were Here)

2. Time (The Dark Side Of The Moon)

2. Comfortably Numb (The Wall)

4. Pigs On The Wing (Animals 8-track cartridge)