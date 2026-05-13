“I used to think I’d keep screaming until a trickle of blood came out. But it hasn’t happened yet”: How post-metal maverick Julie Christmas returned with her first album in eight years
In 2024, the former Made Out Of Babies singer and Cult Of Luna collaborator released her long-awaited second solo album, Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
In 2024, avant-garde metal solo act Julie Christmas released Ridiculous And Full Of Blood: her first album since 2016 Cult Of Luna collaboration Mariner. Catching up with Hammer later that year, she explained why she came back – and why she thought it could have been her “final blow”.
Julie Christmas crashed back onto the avant-metal scene with a vengeance this year. Weaponising banshee howls, jagged distortion and sludgy vitriol, Ridiculous And Full Of Blood wasn’t for the faint of heart. “I’m going for high trauma,” she smirks. “You’re leaving with at least one Band-Aid.”
Julie made her name as frontwoman of New York noise rockers Made Out Of Babies in the 00s, has also sung for post-metallers Battle Of Mice and post-prog collective Spylacopa, and released solo record The Bad Wife in 2010. While she reared her head in 2016 to work on Cult Of Luna’s seventh album, Mariner, her return this year came as quite the surprise.
“Everything I do takes a long time to make, because I wanna do it right,” she explains. “Sometimes in music there’s a focus on ‘being relevant’… but I never care. Why speak if you have nothing to say?”
Ridiculous And Full Of Blood certainly had a lot to say; it was a biopsy of the human condition, ruminating over the ever-trickling hourglass of time, feelings of inadequacy, and even probing the existence of a higher power. From Not Enough’s abrasive clatter, to the blasphemously doomy Seven Days, it was an existential wrecking-ball, forcing you to heed its maniacal wails as it clawed at your heartstrings.
“I had a lot of rage to unleash when I was younger, but nowadays I’m overwhelmed by a whole spectrum of emotions,” she admits. “I’ve learnt that there are other feelings beyond rage that deserve to be unleashed.”
Every track was delivered with more intensity than 2010’s The Bad Wife – and Julie chalks that up to experience. “When you’re younger, you think that getting older will make you more frail, but I have found it’s the opposite,” she explains. “You become stronger. Now, I can deal with anything.”
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An impressive entourage rounded the project off – “It’s under my name, but this isn’t ‘my’ record,” Julie insists. One collaborator was Cult Of Luna’s Johannes Persson, who lent some menacing riffs and vocals.
“This album wouldn’t exist if I hadn’t toured with Cult Of Luna,” Julie explains. “Their manager was pretty instrumental in me writing another album. He was like that peer-pressuring friend at a party: ‘Oh no, you’re not leaving right now, are you?’”
While Julie “hates writing”, this release was necessary. Howling her throat raw is an addiction she can’t quit.
“I used to think I’d keep screaming until a trickle of blood came out,” she recalls. “It happens to singers who trash their voices. Sometimes I think, ‘This is gonna be the final blow.’ But it hasn’t happened yet.”
It’s a sentiment Julie hopes people can take from Ridiculous And Full Of Blood – if you’ve still got gas in the tank, give it your all.
“You only get one life,” she says. “There is no better embodiment of constantly fucking up than me – but tough bitches cry, then we get back up again. Just go and feel something. Live, be human. It’s never too late.”
This article originally appeared in Metal Hammer issue 395, December 2024. Julie Christmas will headline Arctangent festival with Cult Of Luna in Bristol this August.
Full-time freelancer, part-time music festival gremlin, Emily first cut her journalistic teeth when she co-founded Bittersweet Press in 2019. After asserting herself as a home-grown, emo-loving, nu-metal apologist, Clash Magazine would eventually invite Emily to join their Editorial team in 2022. In the following year, she would pen her first piece for Metal Hammer - unfortunately for the team, Emily has since become a regular fixture. When she’s not blasting metal for Hammer, she also scribbles for Rock Sound, Why Now and Guitar and more.
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