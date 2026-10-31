“Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go. Lake Ontario is forever. The current madness will pass." Bryan Adams takes aim at Donald Trump on unexpected new protest song, comparing US President to "a baby tossing toys from the pram"

Bryan Adams might be a globally recognised superstar having sold more than 100 million albums and singles during a career spanning almost five decades, but the Canadian musician isn't traditionally known as a singer of protest songs. This, however, may yet change, as the 66-year-old Ontario-born singer/songwriter has just released a new single featuring barbed criticisms of US President Donald Trump.



The song, titled Lake Ontario, is Adams' response to Donald Trump's well-publicised (and much-mocked) decision, earlier this year, to sign an executive order instructing US federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario, the body of water straddling the border between Canada and the United States, 'Lake America'.

In his lyrics for the song, set to feature on the forthcoming album, How's It Goin', Adams pulls no punches when referencing Trump's order, and suggests that the US President's motivation for the act was to distract public attention from other contentious issues that have arisen during his divisive second term in the White House.

The lyrics in one section of the song run:



"Things weren’t going his way in Iran / So like a baby tossing the toys from the pram / He may have thought it best to throw a low blow / And create a real dog and pony show. But it feels like another distraction / While the Epstein files were getting traction."



In a pointed press statement announcing the release, Adams says, "Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go. Lake Ontario is forever. This is a song for all the sane people on both shores who know that the current madness will pass, and that Lake Ontario will always be Lake Ontario."

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Adams' new record has been described by the musician as a "love letter" to his homeland. His 17th studio album, How's It Goin', is scheduled for release on November 6, on BAD Records.

We await Donald Trump's response with bated breath.



Bryan Adams - Lake Ontario - YouTube Watch On