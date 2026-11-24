My Chemical Romance producer Rob Cavallo has revealed how Broadway icon, actress and singer Liza Minnelli came to make a guest appearance on the band's career-defining 2006 album The Black Parade.

A highly-regarded A&R executive at Warners Brothers records, Cavallo had co-produced four Green Day albums, smash hits Dookie and American Idiot among them, before he was approached to work on My Chemical Romance's second album for Warners imprint Reprise Records. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he recalls visiting the band in pre-production at SIR studios in New York as they were writing new material, and one embryonic song in particular convinced him that the New Jersey quintet were going to make a special record.



"The one that blew my mind was Mama," he recalls. "When I heard that, I remember just jumping off the couch just going, 'Oh, my God, you guys. That is so great and original', and you could tell it was part of a deeper picture of something, even though I was new to the band."



As the album sessions began in earnest with Cavallo in Los Angeles, the band still had some decisions to make in regards to pulling together various threads central to the concept of the record. One of the pivotal decisions, in Gerard Way's eyes, was who to 'cast' in the role of the character Mother War in Mama. At the top of his wishlist was, Liza Minnelli, on the face of it, a decidedly left-field pick, but to the young singer it made perfect sense.

"My grandmother [Elena Lee Rush], whom I was very close with, always encouraged me to sing and paint and draw," he told Minnelli during a conversation hosted by Interview magazine, for publication in its April 2007 issue. The singer added that it was his grandmother who introduced him to the classic 1972 movie Cabaret, in which Minnelli gives an Oscar-winning performance as nightclub singer Sally Bowles.



"Our last record [Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge] is about her death," he explained to Minnelli. "So with this album I wanted to kind of give her a nod again. I was also watching Cabaret a great deal while we were making The Black Parade, so it felt like a really great tribute to her to have you on the record."



Of course, dreaming of having Liza Minnelli guest on the record and actually getting the star to agree to the proposal were two entirely different matters. But this was where Rob Cavallo's music industry connections paid dividends.

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"There was a wonderful lady- Liz Rosenberg, Madonna’s publicist," he tells Rolling Stone. "So I called Liz Rosenberg and she said, 'I can do it. I think I can get her.' And anyways, the fucking miracles, she did it. She got her.



"One of the things that was so great about Liza is that she was so consummately professional that we got the takes that we wanted, and she was not done," Cavallo added. "She was like, 'No, I need to keep doing this. Let me keep trying. Let me perfect this. Let me get this crying part down. Let me figure out how I can truly nail this performance.' And her attention to detail... I was just so blown away by her."

My Chemical Romance - Mama - YouTube Watch On

Following its original released in October 2006, The Black Parade peaked at number 2 on the US albums chart, held off the top by the Hannah Montana soundtrack: it went on to sell over four million copies in the US.



Earlier this month the 20th anniversary reissue of the record, featuring six additional songs, gave My Chemical Romance their first US number one record. It is only the second rock album to top the Billboard 200 in 2026, following on from Megadeth's self-titled final album, which hit number one on the chart in February.



"Great bands never die," Tom Corson, chief operating officer of Warner Music Group, told the New York Times in the wake of the band's triumph. "They just get rediscovered."