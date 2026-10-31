Steve Hackett recalls the moment he upset his former bandmates by recommending Yes for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during Genesis’ own ceremony. It was the guitarist’s way of involving old friend Chris Squire, who’d wanted to attend but couldn’t be accommodated.

Genesis received the honour in 2010 and Yes were inducted seven years later – but Squire had died in 2015.

“He wanted to come along to the night that we were inducted,” Hackett tells UCR, “and I literally said, ‘Look, I can’t get you in.’ He thought I was trying to keep him out – and I said no, I wanted him there. That would have been great.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I got to meet the press I said, ‘You know, I think Yes should be inducted too.’ That caused a bit of a stir with Genesis! They were standing four feet away from me, saying, ‘Is he with you?’”

Hackett believes Yes’ Rock Hall entry was important. “You could say Genesis were the first progressive band – or a band that had at one time been progressive – to be inducted. But shortly to be followed by the guys who had preceded us.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hackett, along with Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, didn’t play during their ceremony. “I know they wanted the band to perform, and at that point, you know, Phil was very unwell,” the guitarist says, adding: “That particular lineup of the band had not worked together for very many years.”

Phish performed a tribute set in the their place, and Hackett can’t forget singer-guitarist Trey Anastasio’s induction speech. “He got up and started saying nice things about not just Genesis, but also some of the techniques I'd come up with. I thought, ‘The guys are sitting here having to listen to this; they’re probably getting really peeved!’”

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He reflects: “I think the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a great American institution. We haven't got anything like that in the UK. The wonderful thing is that people are not just celebrated while they’re living, but also when they pass. Some people get inducted too late to attend the ceremony – literally.”