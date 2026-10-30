Watch Steven Wilson and Phil Collins in conversation about Face Value
A four-LP deluxe vinyl box set of Phil Collins' debut album, Face Value, is out now
Phil Collins has shared a video of his conversation with Steven Wilson from last month's launch of the new reissue of his debut solo album, Face Value.
Prog was in attendance at the Odeon Luxe West End in London's Leicester Square, along with a star-studded audience that included comedian and former Prog Awards host Al Murray, both Nick Beggs and Craig Blundell from Wilson's live band and Guy Pratt from Pink Floyd and Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets.
Wilson's new immersive audio mixes are featured on the new reissue of Collin's solo debut album, Face Value, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, and he interviewed the Genesis singer and drummer for a good 45 minutes, discussing the making of the album, the influences behind it, not least the often-overlooked jazz-fusion that makes up much of the second half of side one.
Wilson recently announced that he will sit down with Al Murray for an evening’s conversation at the Bush Hall in Shepherd's Bush, where the pair will talk about Requiem For A Village and the wider world that the album sits in. Wilson will sign copies of Requiem For A Village after the talk. The event takes place at 8pm on Tuesday 10th November. Get tickets.
The new reissue of Face Value is out now. Get it here.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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