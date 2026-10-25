Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott joined Papa Emeritus IV for a re-recording of an Impera song. But which one was it? Find out how much you know about Ghost on this tricky trivia quiz
The Clergy will get 100% right in this Ghost quiz – but will you?
Let us gather, beloved congregation, and kneel before the sacred altar of fact and trivia.
How much do you know about Ghost? Do you know who's who when it comes to the long lineage of those named Papa Emeritus?
Will your devotion to being correct reward you with a place in The Clergy or will you be suffer the ignominy of excommunication?
Now it's time to play...
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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