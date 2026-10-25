Let us gather, beloved congregation, and kneel before the sacred altar of fact and trivia.

How much do you know about Ghost? Do you know who's who when it comes to the long lineage of those named Papa Emeritus?

Will your devotion to being correct reward you with a place in The Clergy or will you be suffer the ignominy of excommunication?

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