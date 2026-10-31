Deep Purple postpone two German shows with Ian Gillan in hospital following "medical emergency"

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan is in hospital following a "medical emergency" that has forced the band to postpone two shows in Germany.

The band's appearances at Leipzig's Qi Arena tonight (October 31) and at Hamburg's Sporthalle tomorrow (November 1) have been pulled.

As it stands, the November 3 show in Dortmund is still scheduled to go ahead. Deep Purple have a string of European and UK dates booked through to November 25 before they head to Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico in December.

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No further information on Gillan's condition has been released.

The band say in a statement: "With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg).

"This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalisation.

"We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg.



"Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows. All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."

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The remaining dates on Deep Purple's tour are listed below.

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil

Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico

Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico

Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico