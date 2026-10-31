Deep Purple postpone two German shows with Ian Gillan in hospital following "medical emergency"
Deep Purple shows in Leipzig and Hamburg pulled as frontman stricken by emergency and being treated in hospital
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan is in hospital following a "medical emergency" that has forced the band to postpone two shows in Germany.
The band's appearances at Leipzig's Qi Arena tonight (October 31) and at Hamburg's Sporthalle tomorrow (November 1) have been pulled.
As it stands, the November 3 show in Dortmund is still scheduled to go ahead. Deep Purple have a string of European and UK dates booked through to November 25 before they head to Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico in December.
No further information on Gillan's condition has been released.
The band say in a statement: "With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg).
"This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalisation.
"We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg.
"Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows. All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."
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The remaining dates on Deep Purple's tour are listed below.
Deep Purple 2026 remaining tour dates
Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany
Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands
Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France
Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France
Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France
Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK
Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil
Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina
Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico
Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico
Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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