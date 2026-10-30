Lamb of God announce 2028 Headbangers Boat cruise with Paleface Swiss, Bleed From Within, Heriot, and more

Lamb of God have announced that the 2028 edition of their bespoke metal cruise Lamb of God Presents Headbangers Boat will sail from May 27 to May 31, 2028 from Southampton, England to La Coruña, Spain, the gateway to the rocky shores of the Costa da Morte (Coast of Death).

Artists already booked to perform aboard the Norwegian Jewel for what will be the fifth staging of Lamb Of God's curated cruise include Paleface Swiss, Bleed From Within, Heriot, Shadows Fall, and Kublai Khan TX, with many more acts to be announced before launch.



As is customary, the members of Lamb of God will also curate and host exclusive activities. Frontman Randy Blythe will sit down for an in-depth conversation and Q&A, and drummer Art Cruz plans on spinning a “Heavy In The Mix” DJ set. The Headbangers Poker Tournament includes the chance to win a spot at the Final Table with co-founding bassist John Campbell, so prepare your best poker face and watch out for (card) sharks. Shipmates can also battle for glory in Masters of Metal: The Trivia Massacre, and sing themselves hoarse at the Scream for the Sea Metal Mayhem Karaoke. We're also informed that invitations will be extended to join in with the Swag Swap where apparently one can "trade booty with your metal brethren", about which we're not going to ask any further questions, tbh.

A press statement adds: "The adventure starts in Southampton, where rich maritime history meets charming coastal scenery and classic British culture. Before setting sail, cruisers can explore the medieval city walls, visit the SeaCity Museum, check out vintage aircraft or an art gallery, challenge cabin mates to an arcade game showdown, or just stroll through the bustling city centre. Traditional British fare, cosy local pubs, waterfront views, and centuries of seafaring history make it the perfect port to start from, and a fine spot for a pre-sail grog or two.



"Once your sea legs have mastered a circle pit on a boat, it’s land ho for a spectacular shore excursion in La Coruña, a stunning coastal city in Spain’s Galicia region packed with historic charm, beautiful beaches, and vibrant Spanish culture. Visit the iconic Tower of Hercules, the oldest working Roman lighthouse in the world, a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to the late 1st century A.D. Find the Iron Age-era Monte dos Bicos petroglyphs in the sculpture park, potter along to the 16th century fortress Castillo de San Antón (Castle of San Antón), wander the charming streets of the Old Town, and stroll the scenic waterfront promenade - or just chill at the beach! Save some doubloons for onshore vittles by way of fresh seafood and traditional Galician tapas. Anyone for Sangria?



"Shore excursions will not be available to reserve until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

For full details, including information about ticket pre-sales, prices, and packages, go here.