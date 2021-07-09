Crown Lands unveil new video for White Buffalo - watch it here!

Canadian duo Crown Lands have shared two brand new tracks: White Buffalo and The Oracle were both recorded with three-time Grammy Award-winning, Toronto producer David Bottrill (Tool, Mastodon, Rush, Peter Gabriel).

“White Buffalo is the third instalment in our trilogy of songs about Indigenous rights,” say Cody Bowles (vocals and drums) and Kevin Comeau (guitar, bass, and keys) . “[Previous tracks] Mountain is what happened. End Of The Road is what is happening. White Buffalo is manifesting what will happen: overcoming oppression and rising up to reclaim one’s land. The White Buffalo is a symbol of manifestation. When Colonisers came to North America they tried to wipe out the Buffalo to starve Indigenous people to death. The buffalo are still here. We are too, and together we’ll overcome. Also, never has 7/8 ever been more danceable.”

The video for White Buffalo has been directed by Alim Sabir. The spirited visual sees Crown Lands immersed in the elements, performing in a new age forest with dancers that fortify the theme of movement.

Over the course of a 13-minute, multi-part composition, The Oracle, continues another story that Crown Lands is creating, revealing the origins of the Queen character featured in the Context: Fearless Pt. 1 music video. “We wanted to take the listener somewhere and evoke a sense of adventure,” says Bowles. Taking solace from the realities Crown Lands confront in a fictional world they continue to create.

Crown Lands were introduced to Grammy Award-winning producer David Bottrill after he produced the vocals for the band’s last release, Context: Fearless Pt. 1. Comeau recalls, “The riff for White Buffalo came to me during the Context / Right Way Back session with Nick Raskulinecz back in February 2020. It felt addicting and special then. It was originally written in 13/8 and the chorus was in 7. It kept popping its head up in jam sessions, but we weren’t sure how to make the chorus work. Enter David Bottrill.”

On working with the esteemed producer, Comeau continues, “Dave is one of the most meticulous and detail-oriented people we’ve worked with. His precision helped make these songs exactly what they needed to be.”

White Buffalo and The Oracle are available to stream now.