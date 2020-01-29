The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

It's funny how perceptions change. A few years ago wireless headphones felt like some kind of modern miracle, a glimpse into some kind of impossible science fiction future. Today they're everywhere, and wired headphones feel the preserve of luddites and technophobes.

We're exaggerating, of course, but wired headphones are definitely on the way out, especially away from the home. Smartphones are the most popular way of listening to music on the move, and many modern devices don't even have a headphone socket.

But this page is about the very best. If you’re ready to splash some cash today, our price comparison tool below has rounded-up the current juiciest prices on the very best equipment for you to take advantage of today.

Best wireless headphones: The Louder Choice

If you want to cut to the chase and find the one pair to rule them all, stuff your ears with the Sony WH-1000XM3. Our top choice for the best wireless headphones feature noise cancelling tech and are long-lasting, brilliantly comfortable and dish out fantastic sound. Truly, they’re as close to perfection as wireless headphones get.

With them you can keep outside noise where it belongs and fill the resulting silence with rich, analogue-amplified music by your favourite bands – and you can do it anywhere, any time. It’s the stuff Louder dreams are made of.

Choosing the best wireless headphones for you

So you’ve decided to go wireless with your next pair of headphones - very sensible - but you don’t want to pop out and buy the first or cheapest pair you see. This is a hugely popular market, which is great for choice but also means that there are loads and loads of naff models out there.

While the big brands aren’t immune to producing the occasional duffer, it’s broadly sensible to buy from them rather than take a chance on a name you’ve never heard of. Sony is very strong in wireless headphones, Sennheiser has a great track record, AKG very much knows what it’s doing and Bowers & Wilkins blends high tech with a hi-fi approach to sound in a very effective manner.

Stuff your lugs with the best in-ear headphones for every budget

Also consider whether you want to go with on-ears or in-ears. Most people find on-ears to be more comfortable, and they tend to have better battery life and sound more open, but in-ears are obviously much smaller and therefore more portable, particularly if you go down the new-fangled true wireless route.

Noise-cancelling is an increasingly common feature of wireless headphones, particularly the on-ear types, but it’s not ubiquitous and does often add cost, so do consider whether you really need it.

It’s also worth looking for models with later versions of Bluetooth (we’re currently on 5.0) as they’re in theory capable of better sound and longer battery life. If you find a pair with one of the aptX codecs, it suggests that sound quality has been a pretty big consideration during development.

The best wireless headphones to buy now

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WH-1000XM3

Simply the best wireless headphones money can buy

Type: Closed | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Connector: USB-C

Superb battery life

Incredible sound

Top noise cancelling

Touch controls are fiddly

If you want the best wireless headphones in the world right now, throw your money at Sony and don’t look back. These third-generation wireless headphones boast incredible sound and noise cancelling technology, making them the ideal choice for those of you who want to block out noisy commutes, colleagues or neighbours and replace that racket with rock (or metal or punk).

Why do the Sony WH-1000XM3 sound so good? It’s all to do with the introduction of analogue amplification. As for the noise cancelling, you can tweak the specific amounts via a companion app, and even set the headphones to adapt the level of noise- cancelling to the environment you’re in.

The battery life is a winner too, with up to 30 hours of playback per charge. That’s more than enough to get you through a Rush album or several. The only tiny issue with Sony’s best wireless headphones pick is that the touch controls can be a little fiddly at first. Though when you do get used to them, they are pretty accurate.

2. AKG Y50BT

Great-sounding wireless headphones at a very reasonable price

Type: On-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 20 hours | Connector: MicroUSB

Dynamic, punchy and fun sound

Lightweight and portable

Good battery life

More money buys even better sound

We’ve been fans of the wired AKG Y50 headphones (which you’ll come across below) since they were first introduced in 2014, but there was no guarantee that a wireless pair would be as good – in some cases, losing the wires often reduces audio quality.

Rest assured, that isn’t the case with our second choice for the best wireless headphones. The AKG Y50BTs sound just as good as the wired version, delivering punchy, dynamic and detailed audio. Whatever type of music you throw at them, from Soundgarden to Slipknot, it all sounds authentic and exciting..

Add a lightweight and very portable design, plus good looks and superb comfort when worn, and you’ve got a smashing pair of wireless headphones for the cash.

Looking for a new record player too? These are the best turntables

And these are the best budget turntables for less than £300

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony WF-1000XM3

The best wireless headphones for true wireless fans

Type: In-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (+18 hours from case) | Connector: USB-C

Open, detailed sound

Great in-ear fit

Charging case included

Lack of volume controls

Not only has Sony claimed the top spot in our best wireless headphones guide, it’s also responsible for this spectacular example of true wireless headphones: the Sony WF-1000XM3.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is powered by an all-new Bluetooth chip that sharpens up music synchronisation, and also features a noise-cancelling processor that takes NC to the next level; less noise when you don’t want to hear it, and more music that you love.

The in-ear grip is vastly improved, leading to a snug and secure fit, but it’s the sound that really wows on these true wireless headphones. It’s clear, detailed and rhythmic, and designed to elevate your music in the best way possible.

(Image credit: Bowers and Wilkins)

4. Bowers & Wilkins PX7

The best wireless headphones for those who want style and substance

Type: Closed | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Connector: USB-C

Stylish design

Rich sound

Don’t fold for storage

Pricey

You should always get excited when Bowers & Wilkins releases a new pair of headphones – after all, few audio companies can match this one for sound and style – which is why the B&W P7 have also made our best wireless headphones list.

The PX7 are the successor to the jaw-droppingly good Bowers & Wilkins PX, launched a couple of years ago. This all-new wireless headphone is armed with next-gen Bluetooth technology called aptX Adaptive Bluetooth.

Why is that a big deal? Well, it enables perfect wireless transmission of hi-res music, and reduces lag so that audio and video are synchronised – great for when you’re watching music videos on YouTube and listening on your headphones.

There are three levels of noise-cancellation to choose from, depending on what environment you’re in and how much external noise you want to block, making the Bowers & Wilkins P7 the best wireless headphones for any listeners who want greater noise cancelling options. If noise cancelling is your main reason for choosing these, you may also want to check out our guide to the best noise cancelling headphones .

The icing on the cake here is brilliant sound: solid, fast and punchy as anything. Other than the high price and lack of a folding design, these wireless headphones are just brilliant.

Bluetooth cans for less? View the best Bluetooth wireless headphones deals

And these are the best over-ear headphones deals

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

5. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

A powerful all-rounder that loves all types of music

Type: Closed | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 17 hours | Connector: USB-C

Good-looking design

Great features set

Super-energetic sound

Battery life could be better

Sennheiser knows what it’s doing with wireless headphones, proving that just because you cut the cord doesn’t mean audio quality has to suffer. And the MkIII version takes that to a new level again. The sound has been monumentally improved over that of the superb Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones, and the design is better.

We also love the range of new features including automatic pairing when the headphones are unfolded, and automatic pause when you remove them from your head – super-handy if someone comes over to talk to you but you don’t want to lose your spot in a song.

Any downsides? Yes, the high price and the relatively short battery life, but neither are deal-breakers.

(Image credit: AKG)

6. AKG N60 NC Wireless

A great option if portability and price are paramount

Type: On-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Connector: Micro USB

Weighty, punchy sound

Lightweight

Extra portable design

Not the most stylish

This is one of the most compact and convenient pairs of wireless headphones with noise cancelling tech you can buy, and offers superb performance for the money. Despite the relatively small earcups, the sound is powerfully bassy, but also detailed, crisp and dynamic. You could say these are real all-rounders.

The AKG N60 NC Wireless are a good-looking pair of on-ear wireless headphones with an excellent fit, and they fold down smaller than any other on-ear model here. There’s a full set of controls on one of the earcups and a microphone for taking calls.

You'd be perfectly content to wear these all day and, thanks to a battery life of 15 hours with the noise cancelling and Bluetooth engaged, or 30 hours if you can live without the noise cancelling, you can do just that.

(Image credit: Lindy)

7. Lindy BNX-60

The best wireless headphones for those on a budget

Type: Closed | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 15 hours | Connector: Micro USB

Budget friendly

Lightweight

Very good sound for the price

Nothing at this price

Reckon you can’t get good sound and a Bluetooth design for less than 100 sheets? Think again. Or rather, slip the Lindy BNX-60s into your ears and prepare to be convinced otherwise.

These budget wireless headphones deliver a snug, comfortable fit for longer listening sessions, and playback is simple thanks to well-designed controls including a volume control, on/off switch for the active noise-cancellation and a blue light that indicates when the ‘ANC’ feature is in use. If you want to switch to using them wired, you can.

A full charge of the battery gives you around 15 hours of wireless playback, or a little less if you use the active noise cancelling feature to mask external noise.

Cheaper wireless headphones often fall into the trap of producing low-quality bass or overly sharp treble, but these Lindy headphones are balanced, with groove and clarity making them well suited to rock.

(Image credit: Jaybird)

8. Jaybird Vista

Keep on running with these in-ear wireless headphones

Type: In-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (+10 hours from case) | Connector: USB-C

Runner-friendly fit

Meaty, energetic sound

Can be beaten for detail

Battery life could be improved

No longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, truly wireless in-ear headphones are now a reality. In fact, they’re all over the place, which can make choosing a pair a tad tricky. If you stay fit by running or walking, these are the best wireless headphones for you.

Like most models in this category, the Jaybird Vista wireless in-ear headphones consist of two true wireless earbuds and a carry case that doubles up as a charger. You get six hours of use out of the buds, plus an extra 10 hours from the case when fully charged.

The fins, meanwhile, keep the earphones snug and secure as you lumber around the park. Best of all, the sound has all of the energy you need to keep motivation levels up as you gasp for air, and there’s a whole lot of bass to keep your blood pumping.

(Image credit: Grado)

9. Grado GW100

The best wireless headphones if big, beautiful sound is your priority

Type: On-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Microphone: No | Controls: No | Battery life: 15 hours | Connector: MicroUSB

Open, energetic sound

Retro good looks

No good on the go

Weak battery life

You might well presume that wireless headphones are intended for use outdoors, where being untethered to your phone has real benefits. However, these Grados boast an open-back design that leaks sound both in and out. In other words, if you wear these in public and play music loud, you risk annoying everyone on the bus.

However, those open backs enable a much more spacious and atmospheric musical delivery that’s more akin to listening to your favourite albums on a brilliant pair of speakers, rather than having tiny drivers stuck to your ears.

The Grado GW100 are punchy and exciting, delivering hi-fi sound in a way that no other wireless headphones do. So while these aren’t for every person or situation, if you want a pair of wireless cans for listening to a Bluetooth turntable or while pottering around the house, they’re stunning.

(Image credit: Apple)

10. Apple Airpods

The second generation Airpods add quicker pairing and wireless charging

Type: In-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Siri/Phone | Battery life: 24 hours with charging case, 5 hours otherwise | Connector: Lightning

Faster pairing

Wireless charging

Hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ functionality

Wireless charging case costs extra

Audio hasn't been improved

Same design as the originals

There’s a lot to love about Apple's Airpods. They sound wonderful, the pairing process appears to be the work of a genius, and the battery life and charging speeds are better than almost anything else.

If there's any problem with the Airpods, it's management while in use: with no in-line controls you're either pulling your phone out of your pocket to make adjustments on the fly, or bellowing at Siri to do the same... and not everyone will feel comfortable doing so on a packed commute.

So yeah. There's issues. And they're not cheap. But they're state-of-the-art. And oh-so-sexy.