Cool Father's Day gift ideas – as chosen by actual dads…

You know how it is. Every year Father's Day rolls around and every year, you scratch your head about what to get the old boy. Some dads like golf – and they get golf soap. Some dads like football and they get a, I dunno, a scarf or some shit.

But your old man likes rock. And metal. And punk. In fact, he's crazy about music, full-stop. So what do you get him? Don't worry – we have the answers. It just so happens, we know a bunch of old blokes. So we got them to tell us what they'd want this year.

The answers, predictably, include booze (special booze they wouldn't buy themselves), vinyl, books and some t-shirts they probably won't look good in. Your mum really isn't going to thank you.

But look at the picture above. He lifted you onto his shoulders so you could get a better view at some of the first gigs you ever went to. Some of your all-time favourite music you heard on his turntable, or on his car CD player, first.

How do you repay that? Not by buying him the Greatest Dad Rock Album Ever, that's fer sure. You could wait until next week and pick up something from the all-night garage OR you could get him a Lemmy tea towel instead…

Iron Maiden Trooper 8 x 500ml pack The Official Beer of Metal Dads everywhere. Back in 2015, we reported that Maiden had sold 10 million pints of Trooper, so gawd only knows what they must be at now. Tescos do it in 8 packs. Who wouldn't want this over a bag of toffees?

Iron Maiden Trooper Keg (5L.) Possibly even more special – upset your mum by turning your kitchen into a pub with this Trooper Keg from Morrisons. Buy the Maiden beer mats below to complete that pub feel.

Iron Maiden Trooper Gift Set Not 'special' enough? Then go for the Trooper gift set. If he doesn't drink it, it will become the kind of collectible that'll no doubt sell for big bucks in years to come.

Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Mats …And if you really, REALLY want to impress, then the final touch is Trooper beer mats. Rumours that Trooper cocktail umbrellas are coming soon are untrue and just made up by me, just then.

Get 50% off Ramblin' Man Fair tickets when you subscribe to Classic Rock or Prog! Subscribe to Classic Rock or Prog right now and get 50% off Ramblin Man Fair tickets. The mag subscription is the gift that keeps on giving all year, the discount means your old man could save up to £150 and be part of one of this summer's greatest weekends in rock, with big names like The Cult, Mott The Hoople and Fish, to name just a few.

Motorhead Road Crew beer (330ml x12) Raise a toast to Lemmy with the official Motorhead beer – a lovely citrus-y American pale ale that was rolled out last year. Sold in single bottles here.

Motorhead Bastard lager (330ml x6) Still available, but only just, snap up what's left of Motorhead Bastard Swedish lager. (You could put on the card: "From your little Bastard…" Aw – it's too perfect!)

Motorhead Single Malt Whisky 70 cl A really special gift. Made by Sweden's own malt whisky brewery Mackmyra Svensk, it's well reviewed and very collectible. A great gift for a Motorhead fan - with the added bonus that he might pour you a dram...

Motorhead Shiraz Rose Wine You might not associate Motorhead with wine, but in the last couple of years of his life, Lemmy was a wine drinker, switching from JD & coke to rose wine on "doctor's orders" (it's made out of fruit, it's gotta be healthy, right?). This is official 'Head brand, also available in red.

Motorhead Gift Set Bundle Featuring shot glasses, pint glass, bottle opener, hip flask and coaster set, this might seem pricey at first glance, but if you buy them all separately, it soon mounts up, a nice set for the bugger who was born to raise hell.

Motorhead - Warpig Bottle Opener If you just wanna get him a little something, this is something he'll never buy himself but he'll love to have: a Warpig bottle opener, so that he can open bottles faster than Fast Eddie Clarke.

Funko Pop Lemmy Those puppy dog eyes stand out more than his giant warts, but this is perfect for standing by your record player, getting misty-eyed over and mumbling, "They don't make like that any more…"

Motorhead beach towel Summer's coming and your dad doesn't wanna be flouncing around the beach looking like a tart with one of your mum's flowery towels! He wants to look like A MAN! A man who likes Motorhead!

Motorhead Apron It's summer! He's going to be barbecuing! He doesn't want to wear your mum's flowering apron! He wants to wear A MAN'S APRON! THE KIND OF APRON PHILTHY WOULD HAVE WORN! And here it is.

Lemmy Tea Towel What better way to wind your dad up about never doing the bloody dishes than getting him his own Lemmy tea-towel? He'll love it really. Also available in Dave Grohl...

Slayer Reign in Blood wine A 2010 Californian Cabernet from the home state of metal's most fearsome dudes - if you down this in one (NB: NEVER down this in one), the lyrics of Angel of Death make perfect sense and the guitar solo sounds like a melodic and carefully-crafted masterpiece to rank alongside Stairway To Heaven. True Story.

Status Quo Limited Edition Dog of Two Head Ale Gift Set The price is a bit steep for a bottle of beer – but this is a collectible, not something for a night on the sauce.

Rolling Stones Forty Licks Merlot A cheeky red from rock's grand old hell raisers, launched to mark their 50th year, but perfect for anyone who went to see them on their recent tour. He could stick it in his wine cellar – but he's much more likely to drink it straight away.

Rolling Stones Gift Pack Crystal Head Vodka 70 cl Cool, collectible, rare and featuring a 2CD best-of, this is a great gift for a Stones aficionado and is a double-whammy in the band-booze stakes: Crystal Head vodka is owned by Blues Brother Dan Ackroyd and contains no additives, added sugar or citrus oils, common in many types of vodka. And it comes in a glass skull. No other vodka bottle is as cool.

Crystal Head Vodka 5cl Miniature Can't afford £90 for the Stones Crystal Vodka set? How about £9 for this cool gift idea? From Blues Brother Dan Ackroyd's Crystal Head, after you drink the vodka you have a great glass skull to keep, fill with whatever you fancy or use as a candle holder.

The Pogues Whiskey The Pogues Whiskey is actually a decent wee dram, if you like Irish whiskey, proven by the fact that it's available in decent pubs everywhere. It doesn't make you as poetic as Shane MacGowan but neither do your teeth fall out, so swings and roundabouts. Also available in a Gift Hamper. Lend me 10 pounds and I'll buy you a drink etc.

The Police Synchronicity Syrah It's a message in a bottle - and the message is "Every breath you take... will stink of booze and your teeth will be red". But it wouldn't be the first time you saw your old man like that, would it?

Grateful Dead Steal your Face Syrah Brilliantly named, the Steal your Face Syrah doesn't just steal your face, it nicks your inhibitions, pours doubt on your ability to walk, and misplaces your memories. And so it should: if you remember the 60s, you weren't really there.

AC/DC hipflask An essential part of any gig-goer's armoury, this AC/DC hipflask will be his friend in times of need and stop the old boy complaining about bar prices at Download. For five minutes or so.

Skull shot glasses Look! Shot glasses that are skull-shaped! For the dad who still thinks he can handle a tequila or two.

Darth Vadar "I am your father" mug Well, he is, innee? Perfect for the sci-fi nerd dad.

Led Zeppelin NYC 1971 t-shirt Cool, rarely seen Zep tee design. It's simple, not too crusty - it almost looks like the kind of thing thy sell in Gap. Maybe that's a bad thing...

Gary Crowley's Punk and New Wave Box set 3 CDs of obscure punk songs and one-off new wave weirdos, this Gary Crowley set is the perfect gift for the old punk who thinks he knows it all and has all the obvious albums (the Clash, Pistols, Damned, SLF and beyond). Cult names like The Only Ones and The Boys jostle alongside long-forgotten gems by Skunks and the Stukas. Your dad will love you forever for this.

The Temperance Movement – A Deeper Cut [VINYL] Get one of the best rock albums of the year so far and make him feel like he's still got it. The new album by the Temperance Movement is £13.99 right now on Amazon, with free postage for Prime customers. Even better is the signed edition for £20 .





Blackberry Smoke – Find A Light (Amazon Exclusive Signed Vinyl) As of the time of writing, Amazon have just 9 of these signed exclusive double LPs of the latest Blackberry Smoke album. Get em while you can!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 and 2 [VINYL] Both Guardians soundtracks on vinyl for £30. Feelgood Father's day fun that's more imaginative than some Dad Rock compilation AND will introduce him/remind of how awesome Redbone were. Vol.1 is going for £14 and Vol.2 for £16.

The Baby Driver Soundtrack on vinyl Another great classic rock soundtrack and a great vinyl bargain: a double album for £15.99, featuring the Damned, the Beach Boys, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and loads more. Is it slow? No, it definitely isn't slow.

Check back for more updates throughout the week!