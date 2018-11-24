Black Friday US: the best deals on electric guitars

If you've ever thought about picking up an electric guitar and learning how to play, today is a better day than most to start.

US retailer Sam Ash has hefty discounts for Black Friday on a host of familiar names and shapes, and they're available at prices that are unlikely to be around this time next week.

Check out our selection below, which suit a whole range of budgets.

Gibson ES-355 Walnut Maestro VOS Varitone Semi-Hollow Body Electric Guitar - was $7998, now $4499! We are not worthy! An amazing 44% off this gorgeous 355, a modern update of the classic Gibson design beloved of Eric Clapton, Chuck Berry, BB King and more. With MHS humbuckers with a Varitone switch, it's beautifully designed and appointed - and this weekend it won't break the bank. View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Traditional 2018 Electric Guitar : was $4499, now $2299! One of the most highly sought-after incarnations of one of the most highly sought-after guitars: the legendary Gibson Les Paul. With a choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Honey Burst, or Tobacco Sunburst Perimeter gloss nitro lacquer finishes, the AA-grade figured maple top is married to a solid, non-weight-relieved mahogany back to give this Les Paul the classic tone and look of some of the most iconic Les Paul models ever made. Sheer class.View Deal

Fender American Elite Telecaster Thinline Semi-Hollow Body Electric Guitar: Was $1999.99, now $1599.99! 400 dollars off the classic Thinline: driven by a pair of noiseless single-coil Telecaster pickups, this bad boy/girl gives you all the twang and tone you'd expect from a Tele without that unwanted single-coil hum. And that tone? Mmmm-mmmm.View Deal

Gibson SG Faded 2018 Electric Guitar: Was $989.99, now $839.99! Be like Angus: Sam Ash is offering $150 off the SG Faded 2018, which is a pretty good price for an American-built instrument, especially one that goes so well with a school uniform. This is a classic machine at a very reasonable bang for buck. View Deal

Epiphone Sheraton-II PRO Semi-Hollow Body Electric Guitar: Was $1165, now $699! Introduced in 1959 and loved by blues legend John Lee Hooker, the Sheraton is widely recognised for its amazing sound. It also looks gorgeous, and at this price it's a steal.View Deal