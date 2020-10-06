Green Day to releases Billie Joe Armstrong’s No Fun Mondays covers album

As befits a hard-working punk rocker, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong wasn’t idle during lockdown.

Forced off the road by the global pandemic that we’re all now thoroughly tired of hearing about, Armstrong launched his No Fun Mondays covers club back in March, and has since treated the world to his rather excellent solo takes on tracks by The Bangles (Manic Monday), John Lennon (Gimme Some Truth), Billy Bragg (A New England), Kim Wilde (Kids In America), Johnny Thunders (You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory) and more.

Now 14 of those covers have been compiled for release on a No Fun Mondays album, set for release on November 27 and available to pre-order now.

No Fun Mondays tracklist:

1. I Think We’re Alone Now

2. War Stories

3. Manic Monday

4. Corpus Christi

5. That Thing You Do!

6. Amico

7. You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory

8. Kids in America

9. Not That Way Anymore

10. That’s Rock’N’Roll

11. Gimme Some Truth

12. Whole Wide World

13. Police On My Back

14. A New England

Green Day’s most recent ‘proper’ album, Father Of All Motherf**kers, was released pre-plague.