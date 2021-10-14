Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals 2021: Music jigsaws, pop culture puzzles & more

The last few years have seen a huge surge in popularity for the humble jigsaw puzzle - especially those featuring classic album covers. And as the big sales weekend approaches, there are going to be some brilliant Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals kicking about.

The Rock Saws jigsaw puzzle range from Zee Productions really got things under way by offering music fans a whole host of record sleeves to recreate from the comfort of the living rooms: From AC/DC’s Let There Be Rock and David Bowie’s Heroes, through to Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction and Iron Maiden’s Somewhere In Time.

But even though there are dozens to collect in either 500 or 1000 piece options, other companies are producing their own take on music-themed jigsaw puzzles, such as Paul Lamond Games, NMR/Aquarius, Cuteefun, EuroGraphics and White Mountain, to name a few.

It’s also big business, with a 2019 MarketWatch report suggesting the puzzle industry in general could reach a staggering $730 million by 2014.

And even before the Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals coming rolling in, you can pick a couple up right now with money off. For example, Metallica’s Creeping Death 500-piece jigsaw puzzle by RockSaws is down from $25 to £21.75 – a face melting saving of 13% at Amazon US. In the UK, The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s jigsaw puzzle by Paul Lamond Games has been cut down to £11.25 from its original price of £18.37 over at Amazon - a ‘Lovely Rita’ saving of 39%.

There’s going to be even more savings in the lead up to Black Friday and the day itself, so keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with a selection of our favourite jigsaw puzzles covering music, pop culture and more.

Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals: Current US deals

Pink Floyd: Pulse jigsaw: Was $33.99 , now $25.82

Storm Thorgerson’s striking cover art for Pink Floyd’s 1995 live album Pulse has been jigsawfied! This is the 1000-piece version and it’s on sale at Amazon. Sadly, this puzzle doesn’t come with a flashing red light like the original CD packaging, but hey, you can't have everything!View Deal

Graffiti Music Festival jigsaw: Was $19.99 , now $9.99

Not band related, but it does have more going on than a King Crimson live show… and that’s saying something. This 1000-piece, circular puzzler is colourful and one for the whole family. Buy now from Amazon.View Deal

Marvel Comics 3000-piece jigsaw: Was $39.99 , now $26.99

Looking for a challenge, then this Marvel jigsaw is exactly what you’re looking for. A 3000-piece puzzle awaits featuring a massive roster of Marvel favourites. Unleash your superpowers by buying it on sale at Amazon.View Deal

Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals: Current UK deals

Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon jigsaw: £21.44 , now £16.99

OK, so this is only 450 pieces, but considering the amount of black in the design of this circular jigsaw, it should be enough to keep you occupied for a some time. On sale now at Amazon.View Deal

Def Leppard - Hysteria: Was £16.73 , now £14.42

RockSaws have created a 500-piece jigsaw from the cover of Def Leppard’s massive Hysteria album. The 1987 was crammed with classic singles, with the covers of each forming the iconic album art. Amazon have it for sale.View Deal

Slayer: Reign In Blood jigsaw - was £17.43 , now £16.04

Celebrate Larry W. Carroll’s striking cover art for Slayer’s classic Reign In Blood album. It’s one of the greatest metal albums of all time - although completing this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle will take longer than the record's 29-minute running time.View Deal

Lord Of The Rings jigsaw: Was £22.99 , now £17.99

This 1000-piece jigsaw of Middle Earth is a must-have for all Tolkien fans and lovers of The Lord Of The Rings. It’s presented with a sepia-style wash and would look great in a frame. Buy it from EMP.View Deal

Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals: When is Black Friday?

This year's Black Friday will take place on November 26 – although we fully expect lots of deals on products, including jigsaw puzzles, to come in much sooner. Once only a US-focused shopping event, its reach has expanded around the globe, giving online shoppers and ideal opportunity to grab themselves a treat or pick up something for friends and family ahead of the annual Christmas rush.

Here at Louder, we'll be on-hand to bring you all the biggest and best deals on music-related goodies in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, the day itself and let's not forget Cyber Monday, where they'll be even more bargains to peruse.

When do the Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday following the Black Friday weekend, so this year's sales will begin in earnest on November 29. Cyber Monday's focus is more on tech deals such as phones for music, turntables and budget turntables, rather than jigsaw puzzle deals and board game bargains, but that doesn't mean you won't find something sweet. Many online retailers will keep the deals coming throughout the Monday - and even into the Tuesday.

Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals: What to expect

With Black Friday hovering on the puzzle-shaped horizon, there are going to be a host of brilliant deals for music fans after a bargain or three. Last year, we saw thousands of dollars and pounds chopped off quality products, including headphones, speakers, record players, vinyl, booze, TVs, games consoles and more.

This year, we can expect the same – and while some stores will be open (unlike last year when lockdown restrictions forced many shops to close their doors) we will definitely see some fantastic deals for music fans online once again.

Retailers are bound to slash the cost on big brand names such as Marshall, Apple, Sony, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Samsung, Nintendo, Microsoft and more. And for puzzle perfectionists and board game gurus, we fully expect there to be savings galore – making it a great time to pick up a present ahead of the festive period.

How to spot the best Black Friday deals

While we've highlighted some of our favourite Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals above – and more will be added to this page when we see them – what other measures can you put in place to avoid missing out on a brilliant bargain?

Note the RRP of a product so you'll be able to see at a glance how much money you're saving on a product. A back-up guide is always a good idea – just in case that 3000-piece Kiss jigsaw fails to drop in price.

Also, keep checking back to see if the item you're after comes down in price. There's bound to be flash sales taking place closer to the big sales weekend, and by keeping tabs on the stuff you really want, you'll stand a better chance of grabbing a great deal.

What makes a good deal? Like some of the jigsaw puzzles listed above, you'll find money off the list price. But you might also notice two for one offers, or like Argos in the UK, a two for £15 deal.

Here at Louder, we'll be highlighting the best online Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals and more to help steer you in the right direction, so keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back regularly.

Best Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals: Where to find them

The Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals will officially land on November 26 and along with keeping Louder bookmarked for the best deals around, we also expect sites including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Converse, Marshall, Vans, John Lewis, EMP, Very, Townsend Music, BrewDog, Etsy, Firebox and Argos to weigh in with a variety of delicious deals. In the past, these sites have cut prices over the big shopping weekend, and we expect more of the same in 2021.