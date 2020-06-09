15 best Father’s Day gifts for music lovers

You won’t find any dull handkerchief sets in our guide to the best Father's Day gifts for music lovers, but you will find socks. Soft, highly breathable cotton socks. It’s alright, though, because they’re Beatles socks. Exactly. We’re also serving up Scorpions single malt whisky and an Iron Maiden tankard for dad’s, er, beer, plus a Bowie graphic memoir and a Rush imitation leather-bound book. Is it just us, or did that sound a bit Ron Burgundy?

Father's Day 2020 is on Sunday 21 June. There. We told you. So now you can’t blame us if you forget to send pops something for his special day. Not sure what to buy daddio? We’ve got you (and him) covered with our 15-strong picks of the best Father's Day gifts, kicking off with a highly covetable Rolling Stones turntable that you may just want to keep for yourself…

The best Father's Day gifts for music lovers

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

1. Pro-Ject Rolling Stones Record Player, £329

Not only is this the best Father's Day gift for Rolling Stones fans who love spinning vinyl, Pro-Ject’s record player is a cracking budget turntable in itself. Why? Because this black gloss-stunner is based on the Pro-Ject Debut III, fitted with an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge, has everything dad needs to start playing his records straight out of the box.View Deal

Load up on Rolling Stones vinyl at Amazon

EMP also has some ace Rolling Stones vinyl

(Image credit: Etsy)

2. Led Zeppelin Retro Style Concert Poster, £35

Damn right dad’s cool enough to have a print of one of the world’s most legendary rock bands on his wall. But this ain’t no ropey old knock-off print; this super-artsy design puts a bare-chested Robert Plant smack dab in the middle. The concert in question? Zep’s Memorial Day shindig in Dallas, where they battered 12,000 fans around the head with mega-decibel versions of Black Dog, Rock and Roll, and Whole Lotta Love.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Rock On Headphones Stand, £14.95

If pops gets precious about his headphones, the best Father's Day gift for him is this none-more-rock headphone stand. Yes he could wrap some wired buds around those rock horns, but sleek over-ear headphones look coolest perched on this stand. It’s made from a lightweight resin cast, and measures 11 inches tall, so it’s ideal to whack on a bookshelf.View Deal

Shopping for headphones? Save with the best budget wireless headphones

(Image credit: Nemesis Now)

4. Iron Maiden Beer Tankard Mug, £39.23

Run to the… fridge right now and fill this tankard with home brew or whatever beer dad has knocking around. The Nemesis Now Iron Maiden Tankard features a removable stainless steel insert, making it easy to clean up after a session, and it’ll hold 500ml of the good stuff. We mean, come on, Eddie is so excited he’s practically bursting out the front.View Deal

Fancy a pint of Trooper? Buy Iron Maiden beer at Amazon

Nemesis Now also makes Ghost Tankards and Metallica Tankards

(Image credit: VinylClear)

5. VinylClear Vinyl Cleaning Kit, £16.50

This is the same company that makes record cleaning kits for Abbey Road Studios, so yes it’s good enough to keep dad’s valuable vinyl records in tip-top shape. VinylClear’s Vinyl Cleaning Kit is hands-down the best Father's Day gift for anyone looking to spruce up their records, with enough cleaning fluid here to clean 350 LP records on both sides. A stylus cleaner is also included for your turntable, plus two microfibre cleaning cloths.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. World’s Hottest Chilli Gift Set, £19.98

Want to make dad shit through the eye of a needle? Then this is the best Father's Day gift for you, not him. We’re joking, of course. Only daddios who love chowing down on the world’s most fiery chillies need apply here. This six-tub set includes a Carolina Reaper and a Ghost Naga Chili. Don’t forget the bog roll.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Anthem: Rush In The 70s, hardback from £25, Kindle edition £7.19

The first of three new collector’s books chronicling the life and times of Canada’s prog rock royalty, Rush. Anthem covers the period from the band’s self-titled debut up to 1978’s Hemispheres, and features ‘first-hand reflections’ from Geddy, Alex and Neil, as well as buds, family and artists lucky enough to have witnessed the birth of this supergroup.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Scorpions Single Malt Whisky, £59.87

What do you get when you let a German heavy metal band run riot in a Swedish whisky distillery? Scorpions Whisky, of course. This single malt has been matured in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and oloroso sherry casks, and has sumptuous notes of vanilla, dried fruit, roasted nuts and cherries. The best Father's Day gift for fans of whisky and, er, power ballads.View Deal

(Image credit: Etsy)

9. Personalised Record Lyrics Print, from £11.90

Go on, you know dad would love to see the lyrics to People = Shit on the living room wall, and that’s exactly what you can give him with this custom record print. All you need to do is tell the seller dad’s favorite song and who sung it, and they will toddle off and get the lyrics, then print them in this framed, vinyl-inspired bit of wall art.View Deal

(Image credit: Happy Socks)

10. Happy Socks The Beatles Socks Collector Box Set, £55

All you need is Beatles socks to make dad’s big day. There are six pairs in this illustrated gift box, with design inspiration coming from chromatic Beatles prints, Yellow Submarine and Abbey Road. These cotton socks fit UK shoe sizes of 7-11, and are a guaranteed way to inject some colour and music history into dad’s wardrobe.View Deal

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

11. Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones, £229.99

These are some of the coolest headphones we’ve ever seen, and if you’re considering splashing out on a truly memorable Father's Day gift, give serious consideration to the Master & Dynamic MH40. There are vintage-esque grills on the outer cups, and 45mm Neodymium drivers inside pumping out a rich, nuanced sound. If dad loves listening to his music in private, and wants incredible sound quality to boot, this is the best Father's Day gift you can give him.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

12. Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns, Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel, £17.99

If you’re looking for an unusual gift, this unique ‘biography’ of music’s biggest chameleon, should hit the spot. BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams is a graphic memoir of Ziggy Stardust, and weaves itself into a stunning comic book narrative that dad won’t be able to put down. Definitely one for the coffee table.View Deal

Looking for more book inspo? Try the 40 best books about music ever

(Image credit: Amazon)

13. Build Your Own Ukulele, £31.50

This Father's Day, keep dad busy with his very own DIY ukulele kit. This affordable kit has everything he needs to build a 26-inch tenor uke with smooth rosewood fingerboard. If dad’s feeling extra fancy, he could even add some stencil designs to the body. The best Father's Day gift for getting your Israel Kamakawiwoʻole on.View Deal

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

14. Jim Dunlop JD-JH03 Jimi Hendrix Guitar Strap, £31.64

Help dad unleash his inner Voodoo Child with Jim Dunlop’s super-snazzy commemorative guitar strap. Authentic Hendrix gave this one the go-ahead, and is based on a Hendrix-esque design called Love Drop. The only thing better than this for a Hendrix-loving dad would be Fender’s sick Stratocaster Ultra Violet.View Deal

(Image credit: Etsy)

15. David Meowie Mug, £8.95

Yes, we know this is the second Bowie themed addition to our best Father's Day gifts guide, but it’s just too good to pass up. The cup is a ceramic job, and it’s safe to chuck in the microwave too (assuming your dad’s a heathen who re-heats his tea in the microwave). Word from the wise: buy yourself one of these mugs too, ’cos when you see it in the flesh, you won’t want to part with it. Not even for dad. On Father's Day. Nope, not even then.View Deal

Oh, before we go, you’ve got a Father's Day card sorted, right? No? Oh. Well, lucky for you we’ve found some crackers online…

Best Father's Day cards for music lovers