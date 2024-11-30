Amazon is offering 3-for-2 on more than 1,000 gifts this Black Friday, including 10 of my favourite rock and metal albums

Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine (1992):

Far too many artists have been called “revolutionary”, but Rage Against The Machine deserve the descriptor. The politics of their debut album were loudly iconoclastic, typified by Killing In The Name’s famed roar of “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me!” Just as dangerous-feeling at the time was the four-piece’s mixture of metal and rap. Though the fusion has been imitated countless times since, it still feels most urgent and original right here.