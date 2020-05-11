9 cool vinyl record storage ideas for housing and displaying your LP records

The only thing better than collecting vinyl and spinning it on one of the best turntables is chucking aside a few hours (or more) to store your vinyl properly, and for that you’re gonna need some sweet-ass vinyl record storage. Yes, we’re calling time on leaving LP records to languish in a pile, gathering dust in a corner of a room.

It’s time to show your wax some respect, regardless of whether you’re spinning supermarket-bought reissues or investing your hard-earned into an enviable collection of valuable vinyl records. You can go to town on vinyl record storage, too, sitting records in crates and vintage-style carriers, or stacking them inside a sexy record player console unit. Fair warning though, once armed with some vinyl storage you’ll have picked at a big thread: how to organise your vinyl record collection. But hey, that’s a conversation for another day.

Collecting vinyl records is a god-given right of any music fan, and how you look after your wax has an impact on its future playability and, depending on if you’re interested in how to buy and sell valuable vinyl records, its future value too. Housing it in dedicated vinyl record storage helps protect it from damage and neglect. Choose some of the more stylish vinyl storage options and they’ll also become a cool feature in your room, rather than just another few boxes.

Remember: for many of us there’s no beating the crackle of vinyl, but other people in your house may not give a damn how ‘warm’ it sounds and would rather you keep the sound of your records to yourself, thanks. In that case, take a look at our guide to the best headphones for listening on the down-low, and the best budget wireless headphones for pairing with a slick Bluetooth turntable.

Right, let’s get some of that sweet vinyl record storage action…

1. Triple Deck Vinyl Record Storage

Upright vinyl storage for medium-sized LP record collections

Price: £235

Short on floor space? Then store wax upwards with this vertical vinyl record unit. There are two options available, depending on just how LP obsessed you are: a 240-record vinyl storage option, or a 300-LP option.

The rack is made of metal and slathered in ‘black velvety paint’. Because of how it’s designed, you can slot in your favourite records at the end to face the room. Go on, we know you’re desperate to show off those Grateful Dead album covers.

2. Victrola Vinyl Record Storage Case

Retro-looking vinyl storage for carting around your LP records

Price: From £34.99/$40

If you’re new to collecting wax and want a cheap yet cool vinyl storage option, the wood and metal Victrola hits the spot. It comes in flat black and a light turquoise, as well as a bat-shit crazy psychedelic version that’ll make you feel like you’ve dropped acid each time you look at it.

There’s room for 30-odd records here, making it the ideal vinyl record storage for beginners, as well as for seasoned collectors looking for a way to cart their wax around. The Victrola Vinyl Turntable Record Storage Case is dust-and scratch-resistant, and sports dinky wheels for easier rolling. And hey, if you’re new to vinyl, take a look at our round-up of the best budget turntables for waxy warmth without breaking the bank.

3. Wooden LP Vinyl Record Storage

Turn your music room into a record store

Price: £34.99/$90

There’s nothing like crate-digging… in your own home. Grab a few of these Wooden LP Vinyl Record Storage crates and you can recreate a vinyl record shop vibe at home. Each crate comfortably holds around 100 LP records without causing a waxy crush.

The crate itself is made from solid natural wood, and comes flat-packed with everything you need to build it, including four metal castor wheels to make it easier to move your vinyl around.

4. Vinyl99 Turntable Stand and Vinyl Storage

Slick vinyl record storage that shows off your turntable too

Price: £549

Looking for an all-in-one solution for those LPs you have on heavy rotation? Then check out this turntable stand with built-in storage for up to 100 LPs. The Vinyl99 has a dedicated space for your turntable and amplifier, plus a separate vinyl storage compartment.

This turntable stand and record storage unit is hand-crafted from solid beech wood with dark walnut legs, and comes flat-packed for you to assemble at home. You’ll need to be quick with this one, though, as they’re selling fast.

5. GPO Retro Style Vinyl Storage Carry Case

An easy way to store those records you don’t play so often

Price: From £32/$60

This classic-looking carry case for 12-inch LP records comes in seven different colours, including red, white, green, blue and brown. It’s a lightweight storage option, best used for those records you don’t play so often but aren't ready to part with just yet.

You could also buy a few of these vinyl record storage cases and use them as a design feature in your home. As for the storage capacity, you can safely stash around 30 records in this case.

6. Metal Vinyl Storage On Rotating Wheels

Rollable vinyl record storage that’s built to last

Price: £126

Similar to the above, but made from metal for those who want something a touch more durable and hard-wearing. This crate is hand-welded and finished with powder-coated polymer paint, and comes fully assembled so you can start using it straight out of the box.

It holds over 100 LPs, so you can slot plenty into a crate. Those wheels are soft rubberized jobs too, so you won't mark up your hard floors when rolling it around.

7. Kaiu Vinyl Record Storage

Clear-faced storage for smaller LP record collections

Price: £39.99

This record holder stores around 50 LPs and is a great option for plonking next to your turntable – if it were us, we’d buy two and position them either side of our record player. The Kaiu Vinyl Record Storage has a grooved surface to better hug and hold your records, and the base can be adjusted to hold LPs or 45s.

The ends are made of clear acrylic to better show off your album covers, while the base is made from simple yet durable solid wood. That grooved base also makes it easier for you to flip through your records to find the one you want.

8. LP Vinyl Record Storage Display Stand

Stylish table-top vinyl storage for collectors

Price: £126

At first glance it looks pretty basic, but your LPs will look incredible when stored inside this all-metal piece of vinyl storage. For our money, we’d pop it next to our record player and use it as a way to store our heavy rotation collection.

The stand is hand-forged and painted, and comes in three different capacities: choose from an 80-LP record model, 100 or a 120-LP model option. If you’re buying in the UK, you’ll also get free delivery on this beauty.

9. Modular Vinyl Record Storage Console System

Store up to 600 LP records, plus your turntable and hi-fi separates

Price: £421

This is another all-in-one solution for those of you with a larger vinyl collection and who want to store it together with your turntable and various hi-fi separates. 6X6DSGNS' modular system comprises eight Baltic birch wood connecting cubes, each of which holds up to 75 LPs.

The system ships with a full-length console top too, upon which you can set out your record player and other equipment. To look pro, consider buying a headphone stand to sit your cans on, next to your turntable for when you want to listen to your vinyl stash privately.

How to display your vinyl records

1. Vinyl Record ‘Now Playing’ Stand

Make a show of whatever wax you're spinning right now

Price: £74

As well as investing in some sweet vinyl record storage, save some of your dollar to splash out on this retro-style Now Playing Stand. Plug it in via the attached USB power cable and the words ‘now playing’ become illuminated when you flick the in-line switch. It’s a fun way to show off the record you’re currently playing.

Stump up a little extra and you can have the stand engraved at the back, making it a brilliant gift for vinyl fans.

2. Art Vinyl Play & Display Vinyl Record Frame

Forget photos – vinyl gallery walls are the way forward

Price: From £39

Use your walls to store your most valuable vinyl records – or to show off the records you plan on spinning that day. Art Vinyl is a funky way to get more from your most show-stopping records, and holds 12-inch LPs, including double and triple albums.

A quick-release frame makes it fast and simple to switch in new albums, and you can buy this Art Vinyl solution in either a single frame or a triple frame pack. Sure beats the hell out of a normal photo gallery wall display.