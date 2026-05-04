May the 4th Be With You: Here's the Star Wars Day merch you're looking for, including Dark Side Monopoly and an cool lightsaber desk lamp I just put in my basket
Star Wars Day - a day so good it would even make a glum-faced Gamorrean smile. Here's my top merch picks and gift ideas that celebrate Earth's finest sci-fi saga
It's May 4 and that means it's officially Star Wars Day - a day in the cosmic calendar where fans of the long-running sci-fi classic gather to watch all sorts of content from a galaxy far, far away. That's made easier this year with this cracking limited-time deal on Disney+ - the home to the entire Star Wars saga.
But if you already have a sub and are looking for a gift for a fellow Star Wars fan or a treat for yourself, I've picked out 15 Star Wars-themed items that will go down easier than Boba Fett into the sarlacc's massive maw!
There's collectable figures, video games, board games, mugs and more - and as someone who saw the original the first time around, I think these are great fun.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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