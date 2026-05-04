It's May 4 and that means it's officially Star Wars Day - a day in the cosmic calendar where fans of the long-running sci-fi classic gather to watch all sorts of content from a galaxy far, far away. That's made easier this year with this cracking limited-time deal on Disney+ - the home to the entire Star Wars saga.

But if you already have a sub and are looking for a gift for a fellow Star Wars fan or a treat for yourself, I've picked out 15 Star Wars-themed items that will go down easier than Boba Fett into the sarlacc's massive maw!

There's collectable figures, video games, board games, mugs and more - and as someone who saw the original the first time around, I think these are great fun.

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