"A vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary helped define an era of British culture." New Pulp documentary What Do You Do For An Encore? to stream this autumn
New film will chronicle Pulp's “extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone"
A new Pulp documentary film, Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?, will be streamed exclusively on Mubi later this year.
Directed by Garth Jennings (Sing, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), the 90-minute film promises to chart the Sheffield band’s “extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone”, according to a press statement.
The press release goes on to say that the documentary, which is narrated by frontman Jarvis Cocker, "fuses the brilliantly choreographed stage spectacle of Pulp's biggest ever arena show – part of the global tour for More, the band's first album in 24 years – with four decades of colourful, never-seen-before archival material", and that it will serve as "a vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary resonated with generations of listeners and helped define an era of British culture."
The film will be accompanied by Live!, a new live album which doubles up as the film’s soundtrack.
"A concert is an event where songs come back to life," says Jarvis Cocker. "That’s why this album is called Live! It’s both a statement of fact (it’s a recording of a live band) & a challenge (come on! Everyone come alive!)."
Live! will be released via Rough Trade on August 28, and will be available on double vinyl, double CD and via digital streaming services.
No date has yet been announced as the first screening date for Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?
The band are set to play festivals and arena shows this summer.
Jun 02: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Jun 06: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia
Jun 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Jun 12: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina
Jun 25: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany -
Jun 27: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Jun 29: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Jul 02: Beauregard Festival, France
Jul 04: Les Eurockéennes, France
Jul 06: Paris, Zenith, France
Jul 08: Lyon Les Nuits De Fourviere, France
Jul 11: Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain
Jul 18: London Southbank Centre, UK
Jul 31 All Together Now, Ireland
Aug 28: Manchester Wythenshawe Park UK
Sep 05: End Of The Road festival UK
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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