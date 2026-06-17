"A vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary helped define an era of British culture." New Pulp documentary What Do You Do For An Encore? to stream this autumn

A new Pulp documentary film, Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?, will be streamed exclusively on Mubi later this year.

Directed by Garth Jennings (Sing, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), the 90-minute film promises to chart the Sheffield band’s “extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone”, according to a press statement.



The press release goes on to say that the documentary, which is narrated by frontman Jarvis Cocker, "fuses the brilliantly choreographed stage spectacle of Pulp's biggest ever arena show – part of the global tour for More, the band's first album in 24 years – with four decades of colourful, never-seen-before archival material", and that it will serve as "a vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary resonated with generations of listeners and helped define an era of British culture."



The film will be accompanied by Live!, a new live album which doubles up as the film’s soundtrack.



"A concert is an event where songs come back to life," says Jarvis Cocker. "That’s why this album is called Live! It’s both a statement of fact (it’s a recording of a live band) & a challenge (come on! Everyone come alive!)."



Live! will be released via Rough Trade on August 28, and will be available on double vinyl, double CD and via digital streaming services.



No date has yet been announced as the first screening date for Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore?

The band are set to play festivals and arena shows this summer.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Jun 02: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 06: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia

Jun 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Jun 12: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jun 25: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany -

Jun 27: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 29: Cologne Palladium, Germany



Jul 02: Beauregard Festival, France

Jul 04: Les Eurockéennes, France

Jul 06: Paris, Zenith, France

Jul 08: Lyon Les Nuits De Fourviere, France

Jul 11: Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain

Jul 18: London Southbank Centre, UK

Jul 31 All Together Now, Ireland



Aug 28: Manchester Wythenshawe Park UK

Sep 05: End Of The Road festival UK