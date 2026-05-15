Exclusive Genesis A Trick Of The Tail t-shirt bundle available now!

A Trick of The Tail, the seventh studio album from Genesis, is 50 years old this year. To celebrate the band are on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine as we explore how they survived the departure of Peter Gabriel and set sail on a new and even more successful journey.

And Prog has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world-exclusive limited edition bundle, featuring a really cool Genesis A Trick Of The Tail t-shirt you're not going to find anywhere else, along with a bespoke cover of issue 170!

It's unavailable in shops or on merch stands, numbers are limited and the only place you can get the bundle is here, from the Prog online store! Get yours here!

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“There was a lot of luck to have a singer in the band who was good enough to take over from Peter,” Tony Banks recalls in the new issue, “and that’s why fans had no trouble in recognising Phil as ‘the man.’”

“I was always aware Phil was waiting in the wings, but I never thought he would want to leave his drums,” adds Mike Rutherford.

As well as Genesis, the new issue of Prog features Yes, Hawkwind, Clannad, Devin Townsend, Bruce Soord, Crown Lands, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and loads more.

Read all about the new issue of Prog here.

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Get your exclusive Genesis A Trick Of The Tail t-shirt here.