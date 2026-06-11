Father's Day will be with us on Sunday, June 21 so if you've been struggling for ideas, I've picked out 15 products that should cover your music-loving, pop-culture-obsessed dad - and if you're quick, everything here should be delivered before the day itself.

I've covered a range of budgets: from £12.99 - £199.99 and included a Slayer vinyl box set, a brilliant portable turntable from the experts at Audio-Technica, a Sleep Token colouring book, a pair of SHOKZ headphones, a brilliant JBL portable speaker, a Metallica t-shirt and whole lot more.

So dive in and hopefully I've given you some inspiration for your dad this Father's Day.

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