15 Father’s Day gift ideas for your music-loving, pop culture-obsessed dad: From classic vinyl and band t-shirts, to World Cup Lego, iconic Converse & more
Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21 - so there's still time to get your dad something he'll truly love - here's my 15 hot picks
Father's Day will be with us on Sunday, June 21 so if you've been struggling for ideas, I've picked out 15 products that should cover your music-loving, pop-culture-obsessed dad - and if you're quick, everything here should be delivered before the day itself.
I've covered a range of budgets: from £12.99 - £199.99 and included a Slayer vinyl box set, a brilliant portable turntable from the experts at Audio-Technica, a Sleep Token colouring book, a pair of SHOKZ headphones, a brilliant JBL portable speaker, a Metallica t-shirt and whole lot more.
So dive in and hopefully I've given you some inspiration for your dad this Father's Day.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.