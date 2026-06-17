"David gave everything to music. He believed it was for everyone." New charity launches in honour of former Big Big Train frontman David Longdon on what would have been his 61st birthday

A new charity, The David Longdon Foundation, has been launched on what would have been the late, much-loved former Big Big Train singer's 61st birthday.

The David Longdon Foundation (Registered Charity No. 1216766) has two core purposes. The first is to support young musicians from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds through financial bursaries and mentoring by a panel of professional musicians and music industry experts.

The second is to fund music therapy for those in need. For this strand of its work, the Foundation is delighted to have aligned with Nordoff & Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, through whom all music therapy fundraising will be channelled.

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The Foundation has been established by David's fiancée, Sarah Ewing, and his manager and close friend Nick Shilton, who serve as its trustees, with the wholehearted support of David's daughters, Amelia and Eloise. The advisory panel includes former Big Big Train musicians Danny Manners and Dave Gregory, musician Louis Philippe, producer Gary Bromham, Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing, and music industry marketing professional Steve Cadman. All of them knew David extremely well and care deeply about the work ahead.

Sandy Trappitt, Director of Fundraising at Nordoff and Robbins, commented, “We owe a debt of gratitude to Sarah, Amelia and Eloise for choosing Nordoff and Robbins to be a beneficiary of funds raised through the David Longdon Foundation. David was a much-loved musician whose belief in the power and universality of music strongly aligns with our values. This incredibly kind gesture will provide a vital boost in helping us to support people from all walks of life through music therapy for years to come.”

Sarah, Amelia and Eloise said, jointly, "David gave everything to music. He believed it was for everyone. The Foundation exists to carry that belief forward, in the most practical, tangible way we can. We hope it becomes something he would have been truly proud of.”

Longdon was one of the most gifted musicians of his generation. As frontman of Big Big Train, he spent twelve years producing work of extraordinary emotional depth, earning devoted fans across the world. He was also a solo artist, a collaborator of rare generosity, and a multi-instrumentalist of exceptional ability. He died in a tragic domestic accident in November 2021, music lost someone truly irreplaceable.

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To support the Foundation, make a donation, or find out more about applying for a bursary, visit www.davidlongdonfoundation.com.