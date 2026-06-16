“2027”: Faith No More set social media abuzz as they release teaser image featuring live audience

Faith No More are potentially teasing a live comeback for next year.

Earlier today (June 16), the California alt-metal mavericks posted an image to their social media channels, which featured their logo and “2027” super-imposed over a picture of a live crowd.

The five-piece haven’t performed onstage together since the end of the tour cycle for their Sol Invictus album in 2016. A live comeback was booked for 2020, but then postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rescheduled dates were scrapped altogether after frontman Mike Patton said he struggled with his mental health during the lockdowns.

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Regarded as one of the most creative and inspirational bands of the late 80s and early 90s, Faith No More formed in 1979 and scored their first chart hit nine years later with the single Epic. The track – taken from 1989’s The Real Thing, the band’s first album to feature Patton – reached number nine in the US before being certified Platinum in Australia and Gold in America.

The lineup split for 11 years in 1998 but their influence endured. Many chart-topping and Platinum-selling artists who defined the turn-of-the-millennium nu metal movement – including Slipknot, Korn and Limp Bizkit – are professed fans of their work. Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has said that watching Faith No More play the MTV Video Music Awards in 1990, shortly after he attempted suicide, re-inspired him to write music.

Faith No More reunited in 2009 and embarked upon a successful comeback tour, including a headline spot at Download festival in Donington that June. Following the start of their unofficial hiatus in 2016, members committed themselves to other musical projects, with Patton also being the frontman of thrashers Mr Bungle, grindcore supergroup Dead Cross and rockers Tomahawk.

Until the new image, the prospect of a Faith No More reunion in the near-future seemed unlikely. Patton said this February that the band felt an unspoken “sense of closure” during their 2016 dates. Keyboardist Roddy Bottum said in 2025 that the members were in a “really weird spot” and uncertain about the future.

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“You don’t have to believe me, but there’s nothing [to say],” he told Chile’s Radio Futuro (via NME). “Right now we’re in a really weird spot, a really strange spot, and I can’t really tell you what’s going on. I don’t know myself. I get different information from people… and I’m in the band.”

Drummer Mike Bordin said the same year that Patton had gone from being “unable” to do Faith No More shows to “unwilling”, due to his commitment to Mr Bungle.

“So we pull these shows and just wait to see,” he told the Let The Be Talk podcast, referencing the scrapped 2020 tour. “Hopefully things are better, and try to find out what we can around the edges. But ultimately shows started to get booked with another band, and that’s continued to this day … And we haven’t really had much dialogue on it.”

Patton will tour North America with Tomahawk this summer, but none of his other projects have any live plans announced at time of publication.