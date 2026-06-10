Rush onstage at the Kia Forum on the opening night of the Fifty Something tour on Sunday

It'll take some sort of miracle to top Rush's emotional return to the stage on Sunday night, but every new show will see a new set of equally emotional fans take their seats, determined to make their own memories and delighted that Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have returned to the stage.

On night one, new drummer Anika Nilles quietened the ever-dwindling number of doubters with an extraordinarily well-received performance. Geddy Lee appeared triumphantly happy and sounded in fine voice. Alex Lifeson, who said as recently as 2024 that he had "no interest" in touring again, looked like he couldn't wait to start. And tribute was paid to Neil Peart, both on-screen and by Nilles, who played with a set of the late drummer's sticks resting on her riser.

On night two, another question was answered. Rumours suggested that the band had rehearsed between 35 and 40 songs for the tour, and just 24 made the setlist at the Kia Forum on Sunday. Some songs will presumably remain fixed in the set, like Tom Sawyer and Working Man, but others will come and go.

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And so it proved. Night two at the Forum saw some immediate repeats, including the opening Xanadu and Aimee Mann's guest spot on Time Stand Still. Several songs were dropped, including La Villa Strangiato, Vital Signs and Natural Science.

But there were also tour debuts for The Analog Kid, Leave That Thing Alone, The Trees, Headlong Flight, the four parts of 2112 not performed on opening night, Animate, Closer To The Heart, A Passage To Bangkok, Anthem, Witch Hunt and Finding My Way. Full setlist below.

Two shows down. Only another 86 to go.

Rush The Trees 6/9/26 - 50 Something - YouTube Watch On

Rush - Closer to the Heart) -6/9/26 - Kia Forum; Inglewood, CA - YouTube Watch On

Rush setlist: Kia Forum, Los Angeles: July 9, 2026

Set 1

Xanadu

The Spirit Of Radio

The Analog Kid

Freewill

Subdivisions

Bravado

Leave That Thing Alone

The Trees

Headlong Flight

Limelight

Set 2

2112 Part I: Overture

2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx

2112 Part III: Discovery

2112 Part IV: Presentation

2112 Part V: Oracle: The Dream

2112 Part VI: Soliloquy

2112 Part VII: Grand Finale

Animate

Closer To The Heart

A Passage To Bangkok

Time Stand Still

YYZ

Anthem

Red Barchetta

Witch Hunt

Tom Sawyer

Encore

Finding My Way

Working Man

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

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