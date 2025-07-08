With Black Sabbath, Ozzy, Ghost and Metallica tees starting from just $7, Hot Topic’s mega metal merch sale is the place to stock up

It's getting hot outside as summer finally begins to hit its stride, but myself and the Louder team aren't bothered by the nicer weather as we've been shuffling through the Prime Day music deals to bring you the best bargains around.

Away from Amazon, I noticed Hot Topic have a tasty metal merch sale on at the moment, with money off a whole heap of great rock and metal t-shirts.

I'm still buzzing after last weekend's epic Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning concert. And if your ears are still ringing, then why not rep the band with a classic purple logo tee for just $19.12 (was $23.90).

And if your still on a high from seeing artists from across the rock and metal world pay tribute to Ozzy, you can get yourself this Ozzy Dark Angel Portrait t-shirt for $19.92 - that's down from $24.90.

If you love having a large collection of hard rock and metal tees but you hate shopping for them, you’re in luck as I've picked out even more discounted t-shirts in the Hot Topic sale.

Let's kick off with this $7.20 Within Temptation t-shirt. It's cheaper than an ice cold fancy frappuccino right now, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your summer wardrobe with a box fresh tee or two.

One of our fave picks from the sale is this Sleep Token Even In Acardia Ten Crests shirt for $19 (was $24.95), exclusive to Hot Topic. It’s made from 100% cotton – the perfect material for battling sweaty summer armpits – and is available in all sizes except XS.

And talking of Download headliners Sleep Token, I can't get enough of this crisp Take Me Back To Eden t-shirt, now on sale for $21.52 (was $26.90) at Hot Topic. The design is a modern classic, and again the breathable 100% cotton material should keep those summer smells under control.

At this point it’s a metal uniform staple, along with this Metallica Black Album tee on sale for $17.52 (was $21.90). Speaking of Hetfield and Co, check out this beauty...

Looking for a pop of color? Try this vibrant blue Ghost Seven Inches of Satanic Panic cotton tee, now down to $19.92 (was $24.90) at Hot Topic. Three sizes have already sold out on this one, so move fast if you fancy it.

There’s no end date listed for the Hot Topics metal merch sale but with some t-shirts already going out of stock we’d advise shopping sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on some killer summer tees for less.

More of today’s best band tees sales: