Nixon embrace grunge with new range of spectacular Nirvana watches

Watch and accessories brand Nixon are no stranger to crossing over into the world of music, with the Californian company previously collaborating with artists including Metallica, Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones for timepieces and merch.

Now they’ve delved deep into the heady days of grunge with four new Nirvana watches - and the designs might be their best yet.

First up is the Nirvana Sentry Wobble featuring Kurt Cobain’s famous smiley face design. Most eye-catching of all is that the watch face has been folded and contorted to give it its ‘wobble’ look. It has a 50m waterproof rating and is available to buy for $325/£295.

That’s followed by the limited-edition All-Black Nirvana Sentry Wobble which follows the design of the yellow wobble, but presented completely in black. This watch is limited to just 152 units worldwide and, unsurprisingly, has now sold out.

Next is the Nirvana Sentry Leather which has a sunburst colour design on the face, while the band name is displayed around the circumference rather than traditional numbers. It also has a fuzzy sweater-like band for comfort. It’s priced at $225/£205 and is available to purchase right now from Nixon.

The fourth and final watch in the new range is the Nirvana Time Teller. It’s features the smiley face logo in the centre of the face in black, with the numbers and text presented in yellow. It’s available for $175/£160.

The three available watches can all be purchased directly through the Nixon website in both the US and UK.

