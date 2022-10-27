It's official: John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist

Mötley Crüe have released a statement regarding Mick Mars' retirement from the road, and conforming the worst-kept secret in showbiz: he'll be replaced by Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

"While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," write Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil. "We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.



"To say 'enough is enough' is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honour his musical legacy.



"We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!"

"I'm honoured to carry on Mick's legacy," added John 5, "and am looking forward to playing these songs."

Yesterday, a statement was released to Variety magazine by Mars' earthly representatives, which read, "Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.

"Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigours of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."

The news came just six days after Motley Crue and Def Leppard announced The World Tour, a sequel to this year's Stadium Tour across the US. The tour will kick off in February in Mexico. Full dates below.





Motley Crue and Def Leppard: The World Tour 2023

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Chile

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, Brazil



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

May 31: Krakow TAURON Arena Kraków, Poland



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK