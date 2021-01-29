Listen to the new Rob Zombie single for an electrifying start to your weekend

Rob Zombie has shared a second single from his forthcoming The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy album, the thunderous The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man. This new single follows on from The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition), which was released at the end of October.

Due for release on March 12 via Nuclear Blast, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, is Mr Zombie’s seventh studio album, and his first long-player in five years, following the 2016 release of The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. Speaking to NME.com back in September 2019, Zombie suggested that the 17-track album is “the best record we’ve ever made.”

“It’s a very big, crazy and complex record that I’m really excited to finally be able to release,” he said at the time.



Zombie’s guitarist John 5 has already boldly compared The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and described it as “a monster.”

“If White Zombie came out with this record,” he said, “I'd be, like, 'This is incredible. This is rad.' It's heavy. It's hooky. It's all the things that we want a Rob Zombie record to be. He really hit it out of the park this time.”

The album is available to pre-order now.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy track list:

1. Expanding the Head of Zed

2. The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

3. The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

4. Hovering Over the Dull Earth

5. Shadow of the Cemetery Man

6. A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

7. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

8. The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

9. The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10. The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11. Shower of Stones

12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13. Boom-Boom-Boom

14. What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15. Get Loose

16. The Serenity of Witches

17. Crow Killer Blues