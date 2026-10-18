A local politician has called for Marilyn Manson to be removed from the lineup at Slipknot's London show next July.

Manson is due to appear on a bill that also includes rising deathcore heavyweights Lorna Shore and metalcore veterans Hatebreed at Wembley Stadium on July 3, the opening night of Slipknot's 2027 (sic)est stadium tour.

However, Councillor Anton Georgiou – leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at Brent Council, where the stadium is located – has called for the venue to reconsider Manson's booking as the singer faces allegations from multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct (he denies any wrongdoing).

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"We cannot keep saying that tackling violence against women and girls is everyone’s business and then fail to ask difficult questions when it really matters," says Cllr Georgiou. "It’s disappointing that the council has not spoken out publicly about this.

"The allegations against Marilyn Manson are serious, and while he denies wrongdoing, Wembley Stadium needs to explain what consideration was given to them before this booking was confirmed. It also needs to consider the message this sends to survivors of abuse."

In response, a spokesman for Brent Council said, "Decisions about who performs at Wembley Stadium are ultimately a matter for the venue and event organisers, rather than Brent Council, which has no direct control over commercial bookings.

"That does not diminish our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, which has no place in Brent. We are crystal clear about our values, and that is why we devote significant time, resources and effort to preventing abuse, supporting survivors and making our borough safer."

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For their part, Wembley Stadium have explained that support acts are chosen by the promoter and headliner, and are in talks with the promoter (Live Nation) regarding the performance.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Manson's booking, Spilknot guitarist Jim Root took to social media to claim that the decision had nothing to do with him.

"I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist, so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with," he wrote. "There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that, and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music."

Manson's appearances on Slipknot's 2027 tour (he is also scheduled to perform at four South American shows) will be some of his most high-profile performances since several sexual assault and abuse allegations were made against him in 2020.

Manson is currently scheduled to stand trial in November 2027 as part of a sexual assault and battery lawsuit involving his former assistant, Ashley Walters. Manson has categorically denied any wrongdoing in relation to all allegations.