Slipknot are teasing some big news – and it involves Wembley Stadium: “If you’re 555…”

Slipknot are teasing a mystery announcement – and it looks like being revealed imminently .

Iconic London venue Wembley Stadium posted an image of the band’s logo together with the date .09.28.26 on its official Instagram page. The post also features the words:“If you’re 555…” – a lyrics from the band’s classic 2001 song The Heretic Anthem.

While there are no clues as to what the announcement is about, the date – September 28 – suggests it will be revealed tomorrow (Monday).

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Earlier this week, cryptic Slipknot posters appeared across Euopre, North, Central and South America, possibly hinting at a new tour from the Iowa nu metal outfit.

Posters promoting the masked band have been spotted in at least 10 cities in the UK, US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina and posted onto social media.

They feature the URL unlock.slipknot1.com, which leads to a website urging users to input their details, then displays the date 09.28 – the same date as the Wembley post.

While the signs point to a tour, there has been other activity in the Slipknot world in the last few weeks. The band recently returned with their polarising single Arsenal, while guitarist Jim Root says that they have been working with Faith No More and Slayer producer Matt Wallace.

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Arsenal was the first song the band released following the departure of longtime DJ Sid Wilson earlier this month and percussionist Craig Jones in 2023, as well as the first song they’ve released since drummer Eloy Casagrande replaced Jay Weinberg in 2024.