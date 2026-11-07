Murderdolls, the cult horror-themed glam-punk band formed by late Slipknot drummer-turned-guitarist Joey Jordison and singer Wednesday 13, have revealed that they are reforming to play their first shows in over a decade – and their first since Jordison’s death.

The band are set to play Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting on June 18, 2027. “Murderdolls… coming 2027,” said the singer in a social media post, while Jordison’s family confirmed the news in a separate post: “We’re excited to announce that Murderdolls have officially joined the lineup for Graspop Metal Meeting 2027.” They both shared a clip of the band’s classic 2002 song Slit My Wrist.

Murderdolls were formed by Jordison and Wednesday 13 in 2002, after the then-Slipknot drummer recruited former Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 frontman Wednesday for a new side-project inspired by their shared love of Alice Cooper, the Misfits and ’80s glam metal.

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“Joey actually asked me, ‘Do you like Slipknot?’” Wednesday told Metal Hammer in 2013. “I said, ‘Not really’ and he just laughed. He loved it that I didn’t care who he was.”

The band’s debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, was released in 2002, and they scored a minor hit with a cover of Billy Idol’s White Wedding. Murderdolls went on hiatus after Jordison returned to Slipknot, but reunited in 2010 for a second album, Women And Children Last, before splitting once more the following year.

Jordison died in 2021, a decade after he played his final show with Murderdolls. Wednesday 13 resurrected the band in 2018 without Jordison for a one-off show in tribute to former drummer Ben Graves, who had died earlier that year.

No announcement has been made as to who else will feature in the reunited Murderdolls. The line-up at their last show in 2018 included guitarist Acey Slade and bassist Eric Griffin, who played on Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, plus guitarist Alex Kane and ex-Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly.