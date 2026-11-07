"It is because of you that so many people love this." Watch WWE superstar Rhea Ripley join Motionless In White on stage as they pay tribute to their friend and biggest fan

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was hailed as a "frontrunner" for heavy metal when she was welcomed onstage by Motionless In White this week.

Frontman Chris Motionless introduced Ripley during the band's show in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday (November 5) and praised her for everything she has done for his band and for the wider metal genre.

Ripley is known for her metal aesthetic and her excellent taste in music – she pays homage to former Suicide Silence frontman Mitch Lucker’s ‘deathcore stomp’ in her entrance and has had Ash Costello from New Years Day singing her entrance theme.

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She also previously told Metal Hammer that she is bordering on being obsessed with Motionless In White - who provide her current theme and have performed it with her at Wrestlemania.

This week the band took the opportunity to share their love for the Australian athlete, and the audience at the Kia Center gave her a rousing reception.

Welcoming her to the stage, Chris Motionless says: "Make some f***ing noise for my hero – her name is Rhea f***ing Ripley This is the real f***ing superstar of the night. Make some God damn noise."

Addressing Ripley, Motionless adds: "Rhea we love you so f***ing much. Thank you for being here to come hang out with us.

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"None of us in this room deserve you. Thank you for everything you have done. Not just for Motionlesss In White, but for metal and rock all the way around the world.

"It is because of you that so many people love this s**t. You are a f***ing frontrunner, bringing this f***ing music to so many people around the world."

He then dedicated the track Fight Like Hell – which was inspired by Ripley – to her.

Ripley previously told Metal Hammer: "I love Motionless In White. It’s just their style of music, and I love watching their music videos as well. I get so distracted watching them, sometimes I’ll just play them and I’ll sit there watching them like a movie for hours."

In an earlier Metal Hammer feature, Ripley explained how heavy metal helped her go from being a school misfit to one of pro wrestling's biggest stars.