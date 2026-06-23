Rock'n'roll bands don't come much bigger than Bon Jovi. In a career spanning nearly 40 years, they have sold 130 million albums and played to an estimated 34 million fans in more than 2,700 shows.

At the heart of this classically all-American success story is the man born John Francis Bongiovi, Jr, in Sayreville, New Jersey in 1962. Blessed with movie-star good looks and driven by a ferocious work ethic and an unshakable will to succeed, he was the kid who had the Superman logo tattooed on his arm and believed it. And after renaming himself Jon Bon Jovi – less “ethnic”, more “rock star” – he found the path to glory.

Having served a lengthy apprenticeship in various bar bands and working at his cousin Tony Bongiovi’s recording studio, The Power Station, Jon got his first break in 1982 when his song Runaway became a radio hit in the Jersey area. A contract with the Mercury label followed, and a band was formed under the name of Johnny Electric, hastily changed to Bon Jovi.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The band’s original guitarist was Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, a childhood buddy of Jon’s who went on to form Skid Row. But in 1983 Jon settled on the line-up with which he would conquer the world: guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboard player David Bryan, bassist Alec John Such and drummer Tico ‘The Hit Man’ Torres.

It was in 1986, with their third album, Slippery When Wet, that Bon Jovi became one of the biggest bands in the world, and Jon Bon Jovi, with his fluffy hair and million-dollar smile, was transformed into rock’s leading sex symbol. The follow-up album, 1988’s New Jersey, was another multi-million seller. But arguably, Bon Jovi’s greatest success has been their longevity.

While many big 80s acts were killed by grunge, Bon Jovi rode out the storm with 1992’s Keep The Faith, but the last few years haven't been easy. Sambora left the band more than a decade ago and shows no sign of returning, while Bon Jovi himself underwent reconstructive surgery of his vocal cords after their 2022 tour. But next month, they're back again, with nine shows scheduled at New York's Madison Square Garden, and five UK and Ireland Stadium shows booked for September.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the band's well-received 2024 docu-series, told a story of four decades at the coalface of rock'n'roll, but it also conformed something else: That the 80s was when Bon Jovi were at their big-haired, hard-rocking best, when Jon sang without a trace of irony or embarrassment: “I’ve seen a million faces, and I’ve rocked them all!”

How we loved him for it.

18 What About Now (Mercury, 2013) “The record is sounding great,” Richie Sambora told Classic Rock ahead of the release of What About Now. He also promised: “We’ll be at a stadium near you very soon!” But as it turned out, the album was a long way off being great, and – more significantly – Sambora quit the band before the first stadium show of their 2013 world tour. Jon Bon Jovi promptly installed Phil X as his new guitarist, and for Sambora, after the best part of 30 years’ service, What About Now proved a sadly underwhelming swan song. From lame self-help anthems Because We Can and Army Of One to the Springsteen-lite of The Fighter and What’s Left Of Me, it’s surely the worst album Bon Jovi have ever made.

17 Burning Bridges (Mercury, 2015) Bon Jovi’s first album without Richie Sambora was also their last for Mercury Records. The best track, Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning, is actually a Sambora co-write, possibly included as a warm send-off to the guitarist. There is nothing warm, however, about the album’s title track, a parting shot at Mercury’s powers that be, in which JBJ spits. “Here’s a last song you can sell/Let’s call it Burning Bridges/It’s a singalong as well/Ciao, adieu, goodnight, guten abend/Play it for your friends in hell.” Such piss and vinegar would be more admirable were it not for the fact that this album reeks of contractual obligation. JBJ described its contents as “songs that weren’t finished, that were finished, a couple of new ones…” In short, a dumping ground, which he had the chutzpah to call a “fan record”.

16 2020 (Island/Universal, 2022) The release of Bon Jovi’s 15th album was delayed for five months by the global pandemic. As a result, two late additions were made to the track listing, including a song named American Reckoning, a meditation on the death of George Floyd and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Musically and lyrically, American Reckoning is very much influenced by Springsteen. What the song lacks is vocal power – a weakness that runs through the whole of this album. There is no hiding that. However, even at his youthful peak, JBJ would have struggled to get anything out of songs as flimsy as the bland opening track Limitless and the hokey ballad Story Of Love.

15 Bounce (Mercury, 2002) In the wake of 9/11, Bon Jovi’s response was an album with a life-affirming message. This much is set out in the lead single, Everyday, of which Richie Sambora said: “Time is the most precious thing that you have, so you should try to live every moment to the fullest.” The album’s title track is built along similar lines, with a defiant positivity in the lyrics and a dense guitar sound. For all the good intentions, however, it’s an album lacking in both depth and finesse. Amid a bunch of formulaic songs co-written with Swedish pop producer Andreas Carlsson is a ballad, You Had Me From Hello, that Westlife might have considered too cheesy.