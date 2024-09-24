Prepare to be agog: official photos from the first nights of the Eagles' residency at Sphere in Las Vegas are in

The Eagles' residency at Sphere in Las Vegas takes in another 18 shows before the run finishes in January

Eagles onstage at Sphere in Las Vegas
(Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles)

Country rock legends the Eagles have completed the first two nights of their ongoing residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

The band played 20-song sets on Friday and Saturday, finishing each performance with a version of Heartache Tonight dedicated to its co-author, J.D. Souther, who died earlier this month. The rest of the set was littered with classics, from the opening Hotel California to Desperado via a list of songs the band have played live more than a thousand times. Full setlist below.

The band have also released a set of photos shot across the first two nights, which show the scale of the video graphics they were able to employ using Sphere's 580,000 sq ft of LED displays - see gallery below.

Eagles are the fourth band to book shows at Sphere, following U2, who played 40 shows in 2023 – including the opening night on September 29 – plus Phish (four shows last April) and Dead & Company, whose residency kicked off in May and climaxed last month.

Eagles onstage at Sphere in Las Vegas
(Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles)

Eagles: Sphere setlist

Hotel California
One of These Nights
Lyin' Eyes
Take It To The Limit
Witchy Woman
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Tequila Sunrise
In the City
I Can't Tell You Why
New Kid in Town
Seven Bridges Road
Those Shoes
Life's Been Good
Already Gone
The Boys of Summer
Life in the Fast Lane

Encore
Take It Easy
Rocky Mountain Way
Desperado
Heartache Tonight

Eagles: Live at Sphere, Las Vegas

Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25

