Country rock legends the Eagles have completed the first two nights of their ongoing residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The band played 20-song sets on Friday and Saturday, finishing each performance with a version of Heartache Tonight dedicated to its co-author, J.D. Souther, who died earlier this month. The rest of the set was littered with classics, from the opening Hotel California to Desperado via a list of songs the band have played live more than a thousand times. Full setlist below.

The band have also released a set of photos shot across the first two nights, which show the scale of the video graphics they were able to employ using Sphere's 580,000 sq ft of LED displays - see gallery below.

Eagles are the fourth band to book shows at Sphere, following U2, who played 40 shows in 2023 – including the opening night on September 29 – plus Phish (four shows last April) and Dead & Company, whose residency kicked off in May and climaxed last month.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles) (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles) (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles) (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles) (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles) (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles) (Image credit: Chloe Weir/Eagles)

Eagles: Sphere setlist

Hotel California

One of These Nights

Lyin' Eyes

Take It To The Limit

Witchy Woman

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Tequila Sunrise

In the City

I Can't Tell You Why

New Kid in Town

Seven Bridges Road

Those Shoes

Life's Been Good

Already Gone

The Boys of Summer

Life in the Fast Lane

Encore

Take It Easy

Rocky Mountain Way

Desperado

Heartache Tonight

Eagles: Live at Sphere, Las Vegas

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets are on sale now.