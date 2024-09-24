Country rock legends the Eagles have completed the first two nights of their ongoing residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.
The band played 20-song sets on Friday and Saturday, finishing each performance with a version of Heartache Tonight dedicated to its co-author, J.D. Souther, who died earlier this month. The rest of the set was littered with classics, from the opening Hotel California to Desperado via a list of songs the band have played live more than a thousand times. Full setlist below.
The band have also released a set of photos shot across the first two nights, which show the scale of the video graphics they were able to employ using Sphere's 580,000 sq ft of LED displays - see gallery below.
Eagles are the fourth band to book shows at Sphere, following U2, who played 40 shows in 2023 – including the opening night on September 29 – plus Phish (four shows last April) and Dead & Company, whose residency kicked off in May and climaxed last month.
Eagles: Sphere setlist
Hotel California
One of These Nights
Lyin' Eyes
Take It To The Limit
Witchy Woman
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Tequila Sunrise
In the City
I Can't Tell You Why
New Kid in Town
Seven Bridges Road
Those Shoes
Life's Been Good
Already Gone
The Boys of Summer
Life in the Fast Lane
Encore
Take It Easy
Rocky Mountain Way
Desperado
Heartache Tonight
Eagles: Live at Sphere, Las Vegas
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25