Deep Purple have postponed the rest of their 2026 shows following vocalist Ian Gillan's medical emergency this weekend.

The singer was hospitalised before the band's show at Leipzig's QI Arena on October 31, and their subsequent date at Hamburg's Sporthalle the following evening was also shelved.

While the details surrounding his emergency medical treatment have not been disclosed, Gillan has written to fans outlining his current health status and news of the postponed dates.

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He writes: "Dear friends, Thank you for all the good wishes and support over the last few days... it means the world.



"I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital.



"I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so.



"As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice.



"I'm very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it's in the best interest all round.



"Thank you for your understanding.



Cheers, IG"

The affected tour dates are as follows:



Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil

Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico

Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico

Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico

We wish Ian a speedy recovery.