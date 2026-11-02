"I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on... There are very serious risks involved." Deep Purple postpone remainder of their 2026 tour dates following Ian Gillan's medical emergency
Deep Purple shelved two weekend shows in Germany after frontman was taken to hospital
Deep Purple have postponed the rest of their 2026 shows following vocalist Ian Gillan's medical emergency this weekend.
The singer was hospitalised before the band's show at Leipzig's QI Arena on October 31, and their subsequent date at Hamburg's Sporthalle the following evening was also shelved.
While the details surrounding his emergency medical treatment have not been disclosed, Gillan has written to fans outlining his current health status and news of the postponed dates.
He writes: "Dear friends, Thank you for all the good wishes and support over the last few days... it means the world.
"I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital.
"I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so.
"As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice.
"I'm very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it's in the best interest all round.
"Thank you for your understanding.
Cheers, IG"
The affected tour dates are as follows:
Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany
Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands
Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France
Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France
Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France
Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK
Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil
Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina
Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico
Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico
Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico
We wish Ian a speedy recovery.
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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