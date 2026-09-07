70,000 Tons Of Metal 2027 tickets go on sale, with 30 of 60 bands for the Caribbean metal cruise confirmed

Tickets to the 2027 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise have gone on sale, with 30 of the 60 bands set to play the nautical festival confirmed.

Public sales commenced today (Monday, September 7) at 12 midday Eastern Time and 5pm UK time. Single and group cabins are available. Head to 70000tons.com for details.

The 15th edition of the annual, 3,000-capacity heavy metal cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida on Royal Caribbean’s ship Freedom Of The Seas on January 14. It’ll make its way to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic before returning on January 18.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Bands confirmed so far include international melodic death metal favourites Arch Enemy, California thrash metal veterans Exodus, former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth and Portuguese goth metal outfit Moonspell. The full list is available below.

In addition, it’s been announced that Finnish metal band Wolfheart will premiere their upcoming, as-yet-unannounced studio album at a listening event.

“It is an absolute honour to step on the deck of the mighty 70,000 Tons Of Metal for the third time, on one of the most majestic metal events in this universe,” says bandleader Tuomas Saukkonen. “This time we are bringing something special with us: the world live premiere of our forthcoming album!”

Organisers say that, as well as performances, “the festival offers round-the-clock entertainment, from explosive performances on the biggest open-air stage structure to ever sail the open Seas, to artist-hosted activities and events, meet-and-greets with every band, and the opportunity for fans to mingle with their heavy metal heroes in a unique environment”.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hammer boarded the 14th 70,000 Tons Of Metal earlier this year and saw sets by Anthrax, Paradise Lost, Soilwork, Amorphis and more across the four-day trip.

“70,000 Tons isn’t a rinkydink festival on a boat; it’s more like a floating city, the Freedom Of The Seas ship offering an almost insane amount of space for a few thousand metalheads,” journalist Rich Hobson wrote upon his return.

“70,000 Tons is more like a continental festival than your Downloads or even Aftershocks. What that means is, bands go late. This year’s event sees bands starting as early as 10am, and the last band going on-stage at 5am. Ooft.”

70,000 Tons Of Metal 2027 lineup: