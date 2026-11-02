Robert Plant and Saving Grace announce Summer 2027 dates

Robert Plant and Saving Grace have announced a tour of England and Ireland for next year.

The former Led Zeppelin man – accompanied by vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brow – will play five shows next June.

The short run of dates will kick off at the Hampton Court Palace Festival in London on June 19, and wrap up in Dublin at the Trinity College Summer Series on June 29. In between, they'll perform at Lincoln Castle on June 24, Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 26 and at The Piece Hall, Halifax on June 27 supported by Kate Rusby and Seth Lakeman.

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"I’ve been with Obama," Plant told us last year. "I’ve been with Prince Charles. I’ve spent countless nights out with Ahmet Ertegun, Phil Spector, you name it. I know my way around all that shit. But the idea of going to these great towns and the place is heaving and you come on and they go: What the fuck are you doing here?’ It’s great."

The new dates are in addition to next month's London shows at the Royal Albert Hall, which are sold out. Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale via Ticketmaster this Friday at 10am, with presales kicking off tomorrow. Full dates below.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace released the Saving Grace: All That Glitters EP last month, which featured covers of the traditional tunes The Blackest Crow and Two Coats, plus Gillian Welch’s Orphan Girl, and Bert Jansch’s Poison. The band's debut album, Saving Grace, was released last year.

Dec 02: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

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Jun 19: London Hampton Court Palace, UK

Jun 24: Lincoln Castle, UK

Jun 26: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 27: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Jun 29: Dublin Trinity College, Ireland

Jul 10: Ghent Gent Jazz, Belgium

Jul 13: Uppsala Parksnäckan, Sweden

Jul 17: Sigulda Castle, Latvia